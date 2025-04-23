5 Damestnis defeated by #4 njit in the quarterfinals of SLC championships





Thibodaux, La. The fifth Utrgv tennis team for women saw the season end with a heavy 4-2 loss for the #4 Njit Highlanders on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference (SLC) Tennis Championships on the regional sports complex of Thibodaux. A competitive double session started the tone for the tight match. The Fall Conference Champion DuoIrene Cocero/Laura WipfliNjit quickly gave the lead with a win over the field RHEA MAGESAR and freshmen Mariia Bakhtina won their sixth game in a row, 6-4, with a strong finish after being behind 3-4. Second -year Hitakamya Narwal And Madeleine Joffe was locked up in a back and forth affair at Court 3 to determine the double point. The Vaqueros kept leads on 4-2 and 5-4, but the Highlanders duo ofFeyza Aydin/Paula Mendez AlvarezDid not go down easily. The teams changed games along the piece and needed a tie -graker to determine the finish. Njit opened a 4: 0 lead in the seven -pointed Tiebreaker, but the Vaqueros reacted and tied things at 6: 6, fighting one match point. The Highlanders took the last two points to secure the 1-0 lead with a 7-6 (8: 6) victory after a match that lasted more than an hour. Bakhtina equalized the match with a 6-3, 6-2 singles victory in the number 6 flight, but the Highlanders (13-5) went back, 2-1, with a victory at the Tophof. Again, the Vaqueros (9-8) could answer. Junior Yaiza Vazquez Matting through a tight first set and used that momentum to pick up a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Court 3 to tie things on 2-2. Njit has reserved the game with victories in the second and fourth courts. During the number 4 flight, Joffe and Cocero Teen went to toe through a battle with three set. Joffe was able to bounce back from dropping the first set, but Cocero held on to achieve the team victory with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory. Result

Double (1, 2, 3) 1. Irene Cocero/Laura Wipfli (Njit) def. Crystala / Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) 6-0

2. RHEA MAGESAR / Mariia Bakhtina (Utrgv) def. Arina Babkova/Shalom Salvi (NJIT) 6-4

3. Feyza Aydin/Paula Mendez Alvarez (Njit) def. Madeleine Joffe / Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) 7-6 (8: 6) Singles (6, 1, 3, 2, 4) 1. Laura Wipfli (Njit) def. RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) 6-3, 7-5

2. Paula Menendez Alvarez (Njit) def. Crystala (Utrgv) 6-3, 6-4

3. Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) do. Shalom Salvi (NJIT) 7-5, 6-3

4. Irene Cocero (Njit) def. Madeleine Joffe (Utrgv) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

5. Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) vs. Arina Babkova (Njit) 7-6 (9: 7), 4-5, Unfrequent

6. Mariia Bakhtina (Utrgv) def. Feyza Aydin (Njit) 6-3, 6-2

