



Former cricket player Shreevats Goswami has urged the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to put an end to all cricket bands with Pakistan in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam. No fewer than 26 people died in the attack on tourists committed by the members of the Resistance Frontan shoots of the prohibited terror group Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let). The incident has sent shock waves throughout the country, where people demand a strong action to protect the lives of citizens in Jammu & Kashmir. Shreevats Goswami has also convicted the incident in a highly formulated post on his social media account. The former Wicketkeeper fittings asked the BCCI to stop playing cricket with Pakistan and did not ask for a response with bat and ball but with determination and dignity. “Say no to Cricket! And this is exactly why I say – you don't play a cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not never now. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions trophy in Pakistan, some people had the guts to say:” Oh, but sport should rise above politics. ” Really because of where I stand, the killing of innocent Indians seems to be. He also remembered his recent visit to Kashmir and sympathized with the locals and said it is not time to remain silent. “I am furious. I am devastated. Only a few months ago I was in Kashmir for the Legends League – I walked through Pahalgam, met the local population, saw Hope return to their eyes. It felt that peace had finally found his way back. And now … This breaks something into you. It is still to be considered which decision the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Indian government with regard to cricket tires with Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack. The two teams have not played a bilateral series since 2013 and are only confronted with multinational events at neutral locations. India visited Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2008 for the last time, while Pakistan last came to India for the ODI World Cup 2023. Recently, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and played all their matches at a neutral location in Dubai. Later this year, India is also organizing world wounds in October. According to the agreement between the two cricket boards, They will not travel to each other's country for ICC events until 2028. That is why Pakistan plays their matches in a neutral location during the tournament. Stay informed of IPL 2025 With India today! To get Match schedules” Team Squads” Live scoreand the last one IPL -Point table for CSK” MI” RCB” KKR” SRH” LSG” DC” GT” BKSAnd RR. Plus, keep up with the best contenders for the IPL Orange cap And Purple cap. Don't miss a moment! Published by: RISHABH BENIWAL Published on: April 23, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/no-cricket-with-pakistan-shreevats-goswamis-plea-to-bcci-after-pahalgam-attack-2713310-2025-04-23

