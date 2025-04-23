5 things we can learn from the Penn State Football Blue-White Game

Upper broad recipients to view in the 2025 NFL Draft Travis Hunter heads a deep WR class, but keep an eye on DK and sleeper Will Shepard.

Key Position Battles to view in the blue and white game: wide receiver, run back and past the line of defense.

The Back -up Quarterback competition between Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik is crucial behind the potential of Senior Drew Allar.

The defense must fill gaps in the event of safety, defensive tackle and defensive ending, giving young players opportunities to act.

Penn State Football will put an end to the spring part of his most expected, high-quality season-to-bowl on Saturday in the construction zone known as West Shore Home Field in Beaver Stadium.

There are many moving parts for this top-five football program on the way to this blue and white game.

How many of the Nittany Lions'Core Group of National Championship Hopeful Leaders will even be in action? Injurism, caution (established upperclasses can sit outside a blue -white day) and the transfer portal, which closes 12 hours before the scrimmage, expects to make a showcase for the young and unproven.

The festivities on the field will also be shorter than normal (no rest, a running clock) and can sometimes look more like drill work than a real game. And the atmosphere may seem surrealistic with the entire west side of the stadium outside the Limits due to the renovation project of $ 700 million.

Yet there is plenty to view and evaluate Saturday, only with a different turn. Here are five storylines to follow:

Penn State Football: Which broad recipients look the role in 2025?

The broad recipients, who have been struggling for the past few seasons, are still the biggest question of this team.

Will someone now look like a big ten -starter?

All eyes will first focus on the latest additions, the transfers (Devonte Ross, Kyron Hudson) and the real first -year students (Koby Howard, Matthew Outten, Lyrick Samuel). It will certainly be a talk point if, for example, Ross shows impressive speed and goes after the catch, reminiscent of former Lion KJ Hamler, regardless of that it comes against teammates and career backups.

There are also guys who hope to break through a Redshirt season (Tyseer Denmark, Josiah Brown) or an injury (Kaden Saunders, Peter Gonzalez) or, simply enough, as a senior leader (Liam Clifford).

The Back -up Quarterback: Ethan Grunkemeyer vs. Jaxon Smolik

The Lions need a competent, ready-made backup Quarterback in the case of an injury to potential first round NFL Draft Pick Dew Allar.

On Saturday, the two most important contenders Redshirt first -year student and National Recruut Ethan Grunkemeyer and Redshirts second -year student Jaxon Smolik should present, which comes from a long rehabilitation.

Grunkemeyer has thrown two university passes, both in the play -off victory over SMU. Smolik did not throw one.

So forget a blue -white game statistics for both. On the contrary, who just looks the role of a Power 4 Quarterback in terms of goouwuffiness, trust and convenience of running the team?

That must tell that enough.

A crowded running room

The Penn State runs back to the schedule can be in Flux with five stock market players who compete for just one meaningful backup area.

How many are willing to wait another year behind All-America candidates Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen?

If nobody leaves the transfer portal this week, it is a busy race for that coveted no. 3 place. The Audition of Saturday includes Redshirt First -year Quinton Martin, Jr. And Corey Smith and a Trending Rookie, Pittsburgh's Tikey Hayes.

Martin came with the most recruitment hype but struggled with injuries last year. A big evidence for everyone.

Young risers in the secondary of Penn State? Look forward to Dejuan Lane, Daryus Dixson

Penn State needs a new starting security and can always use another striking cornerback, it seems.

Two names to view on Saturday: Safety Dejuan Lane and Cornerback Daryus Dixson.

While Lane partially filled for injured KJ Winston last season, the super talented real first -year students was unable to play a major role, as some hoped. How ready is he now? Certainly, the lions need someone to act as a starter next to Zakee Wheatley in the defense of the new coordinator Jim Knowles who prefer to use more defensive ridges than Linebackers.

That brings us to the stacked cornerback room. The lions were able to lean hard on this group, which could see a boost of Rookie Daryus Dixson. The esteemed recruit can still insist on an immediate role in a room with four recurring veterinarians.

Connecting gaps to defense: who is going on Linebacker, on defensive line?

Another critical auditory option at Linebacker, defensive tackle and defensive ending.

The line of defense in particular will not use the superlative depth and experience of the recent seasons. On the contrary, young, Edge Rushers and Tackles, such as Max Granville and Xavier Gilliam, will be counted as first -year starters, or at least, regular contributors.

It is the early headliners of non -tested groups that get enough work on Saturday.

It is a similar situation at Linebacker, where the lions need some replacement in the middle for Kobe King. One to watch is Junior Keon Wylie, who missed the entire last season, but had an influence in limiting minutes in 2023.

Another is Lavar Arrington II, who can push its time for a thin depth card. He blinks in the spring practices with his elite atletiek at Linebacker and hurried the passer -by.

Frank Bodani treats Penn State Football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him via [email protected] And follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ydrpennstate.