



Here is how high school athletes are chosen for the Providence Journal All-State Awards The Providence Journal has been selecting in high school for more than 80 years for more than 80 years. This is what goes in our calculation. Diary personnel The time has come to announce the Providence Journal Winter All-State teams from 2025. Nobody covers sports in high school than the Providence Journal, so we could see all Rhode Islands the best athletes. That is the nice part of the work. The difficult part is choosing our first and second team athletes in their respective sport. Some sports are simpler than others. Sports that have individual championships and selections were given priorities on performance on their respective Riil -left events. Selections for team -based sports require more conversation. Athletes were selected on the basis of personal evaluations, statistics, conversations with various sports sources, post-season performance and other factors, including the postseason prizes of the coaches. Teams were selected positionally. There is only one keeper in hockey and our all-state teams reflect the positions you would see on the field or ice. It can lead to difficult decisions, but we think it is important to honor all positions, not just a select number. Our goal is to try to put as much work and effort into our selections as the athletes who have chosen in their respective sport. So while compiling the Providence Journal All-State teams can be difficult, it is nothing compared to what these athletes have done to achieve this level and were happy that Rhode is to offer Island. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The 2025 Providence Journal All-State Boys Hockey First Team Aidan Forcier, Prout Vooruit, senior Forcier entered the 2024-25 season when the top that returned to the state. And he showed why he had that title. The senior led Prout to second place in the State Championship after compiling a 14-goal, 14-assist regular season. As all the great players do, Forcier put a notch in the play -offs and scored another six goals and added four assists. Henry Kelsey, Barrington Vooruit, senior Kelsey earns his first Providence Journal All-State Nod with an 11-goal, eight Assist season for Barrington. The Eagle Forward was the third top scorer in Division I and Barrington almost led to upset about La Salle in the first round of the Diplay -offs. Nicholas Stevens, Hendricken Vooruit, second year Stevens led Hendricken this season in points with 11 goals and 11 assists. He built on a season of 20 goals as a first -year student and won his second championship when the Hawks Prout survived in an exciting triple overtime. Tyler Garofalo, the room Defense, senior Garofalo has been a support pillar on La Salles Blue Line for the last four seasons. He made the magazines second team as a second -year student and earned a top defense place in his last year. He ended with three goals and eight assists this season. Frank Tillinghast, Hendricken Defense, senior Some All-Staters just have the coupling gene and that is Tillinghasts visite card. The senior scored the play -winning goal in triple overtime hours of the State Championship against Prout. He also made the OT winner vs. La Salle in the Frozen Four 2024. Tillinghast is always in the right place and that is proof of his preparation. He led four goals and 12 assists this winter. Angelo Evangelista, Prout Goalkeeper, senior For the second consecutive season, Evangelista claims the title of the best goalkeeper in the state. The NETTER OF THE Crusaders ended with a savings percentage of 96% and a 1.25 goals-to-average to lead the South County program. Prout will certainly miss his all-state keeper, but the opposition will be happy that he is graduating. Second team Forward Caleb Burnett, Prout, Senior Forward Aiden Craft, Hendricken, Senior Forward Shane Temple, Portsmouth, Senior Defense Sam Chartier, Prout, second -year year Defense Cody Wood, Barrington, Senior Goalkeeper Alan Jaffe, Moses Brown, second -year year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.providencejournal.com/story/sports/high-school/2025/04/23/2025-providence-journal-rhode-island-all-state-boys-hockey-team/82989166007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos