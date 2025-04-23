Sports
NZC Partners with Major League Cricket Franchise
New Zealandse Cricket (NZC) has agreed the conditions at the American company True North Sports Ventures (TNS) to launch a new Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise, which debuts in the 2027 season.
MLC co-founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan are the majority owners of entities who have exclusive rights to possess and exploit two MLC expansiekranchises, the first of which will be launched by TNS in 2027.
TNS is investigating various important markets in North America, including Toronto and Atlanta, to base the new franchise.
NZC also has the opportunity to collaborate with Mehta and Srinivasan for other strategic opportunities, as planned for the second franchise for 2031.
Through the first agreement between its species a full member of the ICC and a franchise in a leading professional cricket League, NZC will offer powerful and operational support, including coaching, management and support staff, and integrating the franchise into NZCS High-Performance Ecosystem.
In the second development phase, NZC offers expertise in cricket infrastructure and peat management.
Moreover, NZC has become a Foundation Investor in TNS, with the possibility of making a substantial investment in shares before the end of 2025.
NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink said that the partnership would position its organization at the forefront of Cricket's global transformation and strengthen its presence in the world's most lucrative sports market.
This agreement marks a unique and exciting milestone for NZC, he said.
As franchise cricket grows worldwide, NZC has to adapt to seize strategic opportunities that guarantee the sustainability of our cricket network.
This helps to diversify our income flows, extends our global brand and fan base and creates new talent development and retention paths for both our players and coaches.
Weenink noted that MLC was a T20 tournament of world class and said he was proud to adapt to the gentlemen. Mehta and Srinivasan and the TNS Investor Group, to stimulate crickets in North America.
He said that NZC would participate in a range of world class, worldwide sports, high net value and private equity investors in TNS, including 49ers-companies (the investment arm of the NFLS San Francisco 49ers) who has a envy Portfolio of world-lagging activa, including LAGUADA-KIDAADA United.
Mehta and Srinivasan are serial entrepreneurs who, together with Willow TV, the Noord-America Prime Minister Cricket broadcaster, are co-founder, after which they founded the MLC and led the successful launch in 2023.
TNS is pleased to work with NZC, admired an organization because of the sustainable success despite limited financial and playing resources compared to other international cricket instances, said Mehta.
As founders of start-ups that have quickly grown into established companies, we see NZC as a perfect fit for our new franchise.
With NZCS expertise, our expansion renchise MLCS will elevate T20 product from World Class and support rapid growth of crickets in our region.
The potential for cricket in North America is huge and we look forward to working with NZC to deliver both our ambitions and those of them, including broader strategic and business opportunities worldwide.
MLC, that list achieved a status prior to the 2024 season, is a leading worldwide T20 tournament that will be played in Noord -America in North -America in June and July, broadcast in the US via Willow TV, and in large world markets, including new -Zeeland.
Currently consisting of six Franchises Foundation with players such as Top BlackCaps Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen and Trent Boult and Overzese stars such as Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Steve Smith and David Miller, MLC is planning to extend eight teams by 2027 and ten against 2031.
The competition also supports a robust cricket system for young people and a semi-professional Minor League in the US.
The NZC-stundled franchise, which is not mentioned,, which can be formally announced later this year, will tap into a 25 million strong cricket fan base that stimulates the rapid growth of sport in North America, proven by the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and crack-chain inclusion in the 2028 LA Olympics.
About real northern sport
In 2027, TNS will launch an expansion of Major League Cricket franchise in a large North American market. Majority owned by MLC-MEDE founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, TNS is supported by global investors.
About Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket is the USAS Premier T20 competition, with players and coaches of World Class. MLC was launched in 2023 and has reached List a status and is broadcast worldwide, with plans to extend to Ten -Franchises in 2031.
