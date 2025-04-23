



Tickets for Hall of Fame game presented by Novartis to go on sale for the public on Monday 28 April at 10 am The Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game of 2025 presented by Novartis at 8 pm et Thursday 31 July, in Canton as part of Enshrinement Week presented by Novartis. The matchup, which starts the 106th season of the National Football League in the city where the competition was born, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NBC Sports returns as a broadcast partner, who broadcasts the game live on NBC and Peacock with Mike Tirico (Play-by-Play), Cris Collinsworth (Analyst), Melissa Stark (Sideline Reporter) and Terry Mcaulay (Rules Analyst) as the Air Crew in Canton. The Lions, winners of the Ruige NFC North with a conference-best 15-2 record last season, are designated as a home team. They will use the bank on the southern (press box) side activity of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The chargers, who reached the play-offs of the 2024 play-offs after an 11-6 regular season finish, will be the visitors and use the bank on the north side of the stadium. “This game contains two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX in February,” said Jim Porter, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “For them to face each other directly from the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season.” This will be the fourth trip to Canton for the Lions and the third for the chargers. Neither of them has appeared in a Hall of Fame game since 1994. The Chargers (0-1-1) participated in the only scoreless match, an impasse with the Green Bay Packers in 1980, which was called halfway through the fourth quarter due to a serious storm. The Lions (1-2) defeated the Broncos 14-3 in 1991, their most recent performance. Class of 2025 Member Antonio Gates Spent his entire career (2003-2018) with the chargers. He and colleague class members Eric Allen, Jared Allen And Sterling Sharpe will be introduced on the field prior to the opening kick. The four will receive their gold jackets in the center of Canton the next evening and will be anchored in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday 2 August. Tickets for the Hall of Fame game from 2025 presented by Novartis will be for sale to the public at 10 am et Monday 28 April. Fans can buy tickets at https://www.profootballhof.com/tickets/. The schedule for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week presented by Novartis, a multi-day celebration that welcomes the latest Hall of Fame class in Canton, includes: July 31: Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis (Lions vs. Chargers)

August 1: Fashion show lunch presented by Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

August 1: Enshrinese 'Gold Jacket Dinner presented by Haggar

August 2: Parade

August 2: Enrinement of the 2025 class presented by Visual Edge It

August 3: Class of 2025 Uncripted & Tailgate presented by Employers Health

August 3: Concert for legends with Nickelback

Enshrinement Week -Packages Fans looking for unparalleled access to events in Enshrinement Week from 2025 can explore hospitality packages from the location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, who combine tickets with unique experiences. At the hospitality packages of the location there are opportunities to participate in exclusive tailgate parties before the Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement, attend the Gold Jacket dinner of Enshrinese and go behind the scenes of a historic week. Go to OnlocationXP.com/pfhof For more information.

