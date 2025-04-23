Sports
Racers are in abundance in 2025 All-MVC Tennis Aanimensions
At the top are All-MVC First Team Sounds for Murray State's Yu kikawa And Paola Campigotto and also a few double teams, including Valeria Chaikovskaia And Brain and campigotto and Varya Alexeyeva.
Chaikovskaia and Yuna Kadowaki were called All-MVC Second Team.
“We always talk about winning the big trophy and all other things will come,” said Caetano. “We played very well, all our players. They pushed each other, concentrated on the important things, such as getting better. It is a statement about where our program is now. Getting those recognitions and getting the regular seasonal title, I think the volumes speak until the season that we had.”
In terms of Paola CampigottoCoach Caetano has special praise for the Brazilian (Caetano also comes from Brazil) and the experienced leadership she has given, not to mention how she maximized her talent as a racer.
“It is one of those stories that every coach likes to tell,” said Caetano. “Paola was very shy by her first-year year, she was not in the starting line-up. But every time I needed her inside, she got up. She just grew up and became our team captain. She helped our younger players and she demanded in the right-5 of all time in the top 5 of all time in the top 5 of all time of all time in all times of all times of all time all-time Top-5 of all time.
The racers won 18-Straight MVC matches in the last two seasons and two MVC regular seasonal titles while they are going to the MVC tournament this weekend in Valparaiso, Indiana. When the number 1 seed, the racers play on Saturday in the semi -final at 10.00 central time against no. 4 Belmont or no. Noord -Iowa.
2025 Missouri Valley All-Conference Team
Player of the year -You are right, uic, uic
Freshmen of the year – Edit Cosmo, UIC
Newcomer of the year – Yuna KadowakiMurray State
Coach of the Year – Jorge CaetanoMurray State
First team
Flight 1 – May Ushio, UIC
Flight 2 – Mariia Pukhina, Bradley
Flight 3 – Ruby Tseng, Bradley
Flight 4 – Yu kikawaMurray State
Flight 5 – Nicole iosio, Illinois State
Flight 6 – Paola CampigottoMurray State
Doubles 1 – Valeria Chaikovskaia And BrainMurray State
Doubles 2 – Elena Jankulovska and Emma Lindh, Illinois State
Doubles 3 – Paola Campigotto And Varya AlexeyevaMurray State
Second team
Flight 1 – Valeria ChaikovskaiaMurray State
Flight 2 – Edit Cosmo, UIC
Flight 3 – Yuna KadowakiMurray State
Flight 4 – Angel Razantovic, Uni
Flight 5 – Lilian Kelly, Valparaiso
Flight 6 – Sophie Lowe, Illinois State
