



The Murray State Women's Tennis Program is back-to-back champions in the Missouri Valley Conference and is well represented in all MVC award released by the League Office in St. Louis. At the top are All-MVC First Team Sounds for Murray State's Yu kikawa And Paola Campigotto and also a few double teams, including Valeria Chaikovskaia And Brain and campigotto and Varya Alexeyeva . Chaikovskaia and Yuna Kadowaki were called All-MVC Second Team. “We always talk about winning the big trophy and all other things will come,” said Caetano. “We played very well, all our players. They pushed each other, concentrated on the important things, such as getting better. It is a statement about where our program is now. Getting those recognitions and getting the regular seasonal title, I think the volumes speak until the season that we had.” In terms of Paola Campigotto Coach Caetano has special praise for the Brazilian (Caetano also comes from Brazil) and the experienced leadership she has given, not to mention how she maximized her talent as a racer. “It is one of those stories that every coach likes to tell,” said Caetano. “Paola was very shy by her first-year year, she was not in the starting line-up. But every time I needed her inside, she got up. She just grew up and became our team captain. She helped our younger players and she demanded in the right-5 of all time in the top 5 of all time in the top 5 of all time of all time in all times of all times of all time all-time Top-5 of all time. The racers won 18-Straight MVC matches in the last two seasons and two MVC regular seasonal titles while they are going to the MVC tournament this weekend in Valparaiso, Indiana. When the number 1 seed, the racers play on Saturday in the semi -final at 10.00 central time against no. 4 Belmont or no. Noord -Iowa. 2025 Missouri Valley All-Conference Team

Player of the year -You are right, uic, uic

Freshmen of the year – Edit Cosmo, UIC

Newcomer of the year – Yuna Kadowaki Murray State

Coach of the Year – Jorge Caetano Murray State First team Flight 1 – May Ushio, UIC

Flight 2 – Mariia Pukhina, Bradley

Flight 3 – Ruby Tseng, Bradley

Flight 4 – Yu kikawa Murray State Flight 5 – Nicole iosio, Illinois State

Flight 6 – Paola Campigotto Murray State

Doubles 1 – Valeria Chaikovskaia And Brain Murray State Doubles 2 – Elena Jankulovska and Emma Lindh, Illinois State

Doubles 3 – Paola Campigotto And Varya Alexeyeva Murray State Second team

Flight 1 – Valeria Chaikovskaia Murray State Flight 2 – Edit Cosmo, UIC

Flight 3 – Yuna Kadowaki Murray State Flight 4 – Angel Razantovic, Uni

Flight 5 – Lilian Kelly, Valparaiso

Flight 6 – Sophie Lowe, Illinois State Follow the racers on Twitter (@msuracers), Instagram (@racersathletics) and Facebook to stay up to date with everything that happens with Murray State Athletics. Follow MSU Damestnis at @Racerswtennis.

