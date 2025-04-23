Canadian hockey fans travel to us with mixed feelings to support NHL teams

Mark Jarry has cut as many American goods as possible from his personal expenses.

The middle -aged man from the south coast of Montreal also stopped making regular journeys south of the Canadian border after the US President Donald Trump was elected a second term and threatened to make Canada the 51st state.

That changed when Jarry's beloved Montreal Canadiens entered the NHL play -offs.

Jarry and colleague-rejected fan Gabriel Borduas flew to Washington for game 1 of the first round series of the Canadiens against the Capitals on Monday.

“We came here because it is the Canadiens,” Jarry said in French, decorating in a Canadiens sweater in Capital One Arena. “At some point the heart wins over reason.”

Montreal is one of the five Canadian teams that compete in the play -offs this spring and joins Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Jarry and Borduas say that following the Canadiens is a ritual during the play -offs. They have traveled to various American cities over the years and did not want to miss the last chance to support their team on the road, even if it meant the trip to the American capital in the midst of current political tensions.

The two friends, however, hesitated enormously before they booked their flights.

“I would say there is a little fault, because now we want to stay together [in Canada]”Said Jarry.” It is clear that our feelings are different. It's a bit like a divorce. “

“We do not support the American government, we have nothing against American citizens.”

Trump's rhetoric about the annexation of Canada and the serious rates he has imposed on the country has fueled at Booing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in Arenas and Stadiums in Canadian professional sports. The tires of Wayne Gretzky with Trump have also cleaned up the debate about the loyalty of the Great on Canada.

American fans responded with occasional years during “O Canada”, including a small part of the crowd in game 1 of the Canadiens-Capitals series.

Borduas said that his friends and family are worried that he could be stopped at the American customs in the midst of recent reports that foreigners are being held for more than a week.

“They were more worried than we,” said Borduas.

The Canadian actress and entrepreneur Jasmine Moeney, 35, was held in detention for 12 days in March after he had requested another work visa on the American border in San Diego. She was also banned from the country for five years.

Meanwhile, Borduas and Jarry describe their experience this week as smooth access to the United States.

“They even wished us a good game,” said Jarry.

Look | Mix hockey and political? Yes and no:

The Canadians traveled much less to the United States last month than normal. The number of return trips made by Canadian residents fell by 13.5 percent per air and 31.9 percent by the car compared to 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

Jarry and Borduas said they had great hospitality in Washington, even though they protrude as Canadians in their montreal sweaters.

Alicia, another fan of Diehard Canadiens traveling to DC, but chose not to reveal her last name, said she would not travel to the United States for the next four years “unless it would support her team. She believes that Hockey Fandom transcends politics.

“I think it is important to remember what hockey means to us as Canadians,” she said. “I think sport is a great way to bring people together.”

Other fans of Canadiens who made the journey issued fewer reservations.

“That is political, you know? It is usually a joke now,” said Reynald Couillard, who also comes from South Shore in Montreal. “I don't give [crap]. I come here when I have fun, I enjoy the place, as well as I go to Hong Kong and Singapore and everywhere different around the world. “

Some Edmonton fans hardly visit Loseles for the Oilers' series against the Kings to fly to the south.

“I really didn't care,” said Sam Chiarello, who traveled with his wife, the girlfriend of son and son to see the oilers outside Edmonton for the first time.

Jessalyn Brickner, a fan of Oilers from Colonsay, Sask., 45 minutes outside of Saskatoon, said a planned family trip to Disneyland drawn up with the Play -off scheme of Edmonton.

Her only concern about traveling to the United States concerned the low Canadian dollar, which is currently worth 0.72 American cent.

“None of that bothers us, except the dollar and the exchange rate,” said Brickner.

Trump's 51st State Rhetoric has created some confusion for Red Bear Brewing Company in Washington. One of the characteristic beers of the brewery is called the “51st State IPA”, released around 2019 as a nod to the DC Statehood movement, not the annexation of Canada.

Manager Colin Hunt said they had several Canadians reached to wonder about the name.

“We had a customer who bought the shirt and was completely enthusiastic to bring it back home in Canada to show all his friends, and we were all confused at the moment,” he said.

Hunt noted that the sale of the “51st State IPA” has increased since Trump took a second time.