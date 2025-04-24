Sports
Texas A & MS Pranav Dhulipala about the rise of the game in America
Pranav Vaidik Dhulipala, the student president of the Aggie Cricket Club, is hopeful for the future of cricket in the US and believes that the college's cricket should play a major role in it. He represented the Texas A&M University in the recently completed collegial cricket League in the US
Originally from India, where Cricket is a way of life instead of just a sport, Pranav's cricket trip started early. Everyone plays cricket there, he said with a smile. So, inspiration is of course. But his cricket trip from Leer Ball started much later.
As soon as he arrived at the university station, he started playing cricket, making him a lively and close team at one of the Premier universities of the national countryside. I joined just before Covid started, he explained. That was my first experience with the leather ball. I kept playing more and more, and here we are.
The Aggie Cricket Club has since become a competitive and coherent power under the leadership of Dhulipalas. Their participation in the College Cricket League (CCL) is another milestone in the evolution of the clubs. They first learned about the tournament during a friendly Tri series with Ut Dallas and Ut Arlington.
Although initially skeptical, they realized and quickly made the big chance. We were one of the first to register, Dhulipala said. Were already in the NCCA, but we wanted more opportunities, especially with more players who participated.
Team Strengthen and strategy
Dhulipala assesses unity and shared values of the team higher than individual talent when it comes to the power of teams. Our greatest strength is our comrade. Many of us are also friends outside the field, he said. We bring students early graduated, they feel connected from the start. Everyone knows their role, no matter how big or small. That is what consistently builds.
In a big tournament it is difficult to keep your team focused under pressure, but Dhulipala and his teammates have adopted a simple, powerful mantra to take on this challenge: one ball at the same time.
This kind of focus, along with individual roles, helped the team through the ups and downs that are supplied with cricket. We don't ask anyone to go outside their natural game. Everyone supports their own way.
Dhulipala believes that CCL will bring a sense of visibility for college cricket, which has long been missing. There are tournaments in the USNCCA, American College CricketBut CCL distinguishes itself because of the structure and the spotlights. Broadcast, upward mobility, opportunities to notice. Makes a huge difference.
Cricket and culture
Cricket also serves as a cultural bridge for Dhulipala. The team consists of both students and grad students, a unique combination that does not communicate that often. Exercising break down those walls, he noticed. You learn to know how different people think, live and connect. Cricket gives us a common language.
The role of the club president has helped Dhulipala in sharpening his leadership skills. I learned about logistics, events planning and communication. These are skills that are sick in my professional life.
The aggies have been consistent in their performances in the tournaments. They have reached at least the semi -final in five consecutive tournaments, while they ever win the championship. But Dhulipala is not yet satisfied. Next time we want to go the whole title again.
What is the next?
When he was asked about the future of cricket in America, Dhulipala responded with optimism and was enthusiastic about the recording of cricket in the Olympic Games in the US. With the sport to the Olympic Games and young people from South Asian backgrounds that grew up here, an explosion in cricket would see. Hundreds of new grounds, more support from universities. The next five years will be crucial.
Dhulipala keeps his dream to play cricket at a professional level alive. I love playing more cricket at club level, maybe even small competitions if I get the chance, he said.
