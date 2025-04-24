



This week, the II Division II executed the expansion of the Division II Football Championship of 28 to 32 teams, from this year. The board has also authorized more than $ 2.5 million in budget requests for the 2025-26 financial year, including $ 545,000 to expand the bracket. Other remarkable budget goods inspections, which were recommended by the Division II Strategic Planning and Finance Committee, include the following: Increasing the championships per day by $ 15 to $ 150 a day (almost $ 1.13 million).

Support for the inflationary costs for various Division II initiatives (around $ 187,000).

Making a planned increase of 3% at the Sponsorship Fund Conference (around $ 183,000) and institutional Equal Distribution Fund (approximately $ 63,000) benefits. “These budget decisions reflect our continuous investments in what is most important about the student athlete experience,” says Colleen Perry Keith, president of Goldey-Beacom and chairman of the Division II Executive Board. “From extensive championship options to improved support through increases per day, we are committed to improving the II experience division for all student athletes.” Football bracket expansion The recommendation to expand the football bracket was the result of two important actions on the NCAA convention of 2025. First, the Division II administration approved new exceptions on the three -year budget process that makes the changes of Bracket possible when the championship policy changes. Secondly, the II members division voted to make football an automatic qualification sport, to replace the earned-access model. According to the Division II Championship policy, Bracket extends should be considered when automatic qualifications make up more than 50% of the field. With 16 conferences that are eligible for automatic qualification in 2025, 57% of the current 28-team Beugel would consist of automatic qualifications. To meet this shift, the bracket had to extend to 32 teams. There will be no change in the formula for the championship date. However, the four no. 1 seeds no longer receive bye's below this new format. Election and new member The Board of Directors ratified the election of Jennifer Bell, director of Athletics at Converse, to the II Management Council Division. Bell will serve as the Carolinas representative conference. The board also welcomed its new independent member, Edward Hjerpe III. Hjerpe, a former Division II Basketball Student Athlete in Saint Anselm, served for 12 years as president and CEO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and is now retired. Since the II Executive Board was restructured in 2023 from the previous President Council, two independent members served in the top governance committee of the division. Make It Yours -Campaign The board assessed the results of a targeted Division II marketing campaign that was carried out on social media and streaming services from January to March. The Division II Management Council also received this update during its meeting last week. In general, the campaign yielded more than 57.4 million impressions, 5.4 million views and 874,000 assignments on all platforms. Atemporary Division II Different Landing Page Build for the campaign saw nearly 40,000 visitors during the campaign and was the fifth most viewed page on NCAA.org at the time. The activation included an announcement of 45 seconds of public services that was edited in smaller versions, including two versions of 30 seconds that Division II members could play in their webcasts.

