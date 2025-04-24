



Durham, NC The Tennis Team of North Carolina Central collected three all–man-a-scores as Hugo Hidalgo Vega was named after the first team, and Kareem Abdul Hakim And Rodrigo Alves were second team selections. Head coach D. Curtis Lawson The Meac Men's Tennis Co-Coach of the Year was mentioned, as voted by the head of tennis coaches of the conference and sports information directors. Hidalgo Vega (Madrid, Spain) collected a place in the All-MEAC First team for a successive year. This season he went 12-4 in Singles with a 4-1 conference record, in which he delivered three Meac Men's Player of the Week Awards. A highlight this season for Hidalgo Vega was his victory over Duke's Pedro Rodanes, who was arranged 38one In the nation in singles. The senior earned its own ranking after the triumph and earned a place at 111one In the nation in Singles competition, making NCCU history. Rodrigo Alves (Porto, Portugal) makes his all-meac debut in his first year at NC Central after switching to the nest in the fall. Alves went 9-9 during the season, mainly dueling in the number 3 position. In the conference game, Alves 3-2 was in singles, but also had a remarkable non-conference triumph against Davidson. Alves was the double partner of Hidalgo Vega all season. The duo went together 10-4 and 4-1 in the Meac. His complete doubles record was 12-5. Kareem Abdul Hakim (Jakarta, Indonesia) is no stranger to the All-Meac Honors team, because he has made his third performance in a row for the second team. The junior ended the regular season 10-7 in Singles and 3-2 when I was confronted with MEAC opponents, mainly in the number 2 position. Abdul Hakim won the men's Tennis Meac Player of the Week twice this season. He has also been solid in doubles in combination with Oliver Saarinen . The two were 13-5 in general and unbeaten in the conference. Some of their non-conference victories are North Carolina, Duke and UNC Greensboro, with the Doubles team of the last ranked 79one At that time. D. Curtis Lawson is in his 25one Season as NCCU's head tennis coach for men. The 15-5 general record of the Eagles is the most in the I era for the men's program. Lawson led NC Central in a 4-1 record in Meac Play for his best conference finish in Division I. He also won the Meac Coach of the Year Award in 2019. The Eagles earned a no. 2 seed in the Meac Meac Men's Tennis Championships and will start the late season versus the winner of Norfolk State and Coppin State. The first serve of the Maroon & Gray is planned at 12 noon in the Cary Tennis Park on Friday, April 25. The remaining 2025 All-MEAC selections are below. 2025 Men Tennis All-MEAC teams Player of the year: Mikeal Carpenter, Morgan State

Rookie of the Year: Kaosie Nwokedi, Howard

Coach of the Year: Hardep Judge, SC State; D. Curtis Lawson NC Central 1st team Mikeal Carpenter, Morgan State

Jakub Solar, Norfolk State

Hugo Hidalgo Vega NC Central Mikalai Bank, SC State

Aissa Bencakroun, SC State

Novak Novakovic, SC State 2nd team Michael Major Jr., Howard

Frederick McRae, Norfolk State

Deniz Okyay, Norfolk State

Kareem Abdul Hakim NC Central

Rodrigo Alves NC Central Iliyas Muratuly, SC State For more information about NCCU Athletics, go to NCCUAGLEPRIDE.com or download the NCCU Eagles Athletics -App.

