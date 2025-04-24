Crown delivers opening comments in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial: They just did what they wanted

London, Ont. Crown lawyer Heather Donkers made opening statements on Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial, in which it was explained what she described as a route map about the events of the night of June 2018 in question and advising that the matter will be on the matter of permission.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all confronted with charges for sexual attacks resulting from an incident in June 2018 in which a 20-year-old woman claimed that she had been sexually attacked for a period of hours in a London, Ont.

It was the first time that the 14-person jury, selected on Tuesday and consisted of 11 women and three men, heard the basis for the crown shop against the five defendants. Donkers told the jury that the case dependent on whether (the complainant) voluntarily agreed to enter into any sexual act that took place, at the moment it happened, and advised jury members to leave in advance ideas, bias or judgments that you have about a sexual attack.

Donkers told jury members to be expected (the complainant) offered to perform sexual acts or asked if anyone would have sex with her and said the complainant would tell the jury that she went with what the men in the room had wanted her to feel that she was drunk, uncomfortable and she did not know what was when she did something else.

Donkers told the jury that they will hear from the complainant that the five defendants had sexual contact with the complainant without her voluntary agreement with the specific actions that took place. In the opening statement, Donkers said that the complainant will say that after she and McLeod had sex, the atmosphere in the room changed and that after that action is not the subject of the process that the complainant McLeod observed on his phone and she believed that he was on the message. Copies of those SMS messages, Donkers said, would reveal McLeod those teammates early in a group cat who wants to be quickly in a 3 -way and wants to advise his room number. Donkers said that MCLEOD went into the hall and invited people in his room, where (the complainant) was still naked under the blankets of the bed and that before there were not long arriving for long and that a maximum of 10 men were in the room at different points, the clock will tell you the jury was drunk and uncertain how to respond.

Donkers said that the jury will hear that without her permission Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Dillon Dub oral sex obtained from (the complainant) and that without her permission Dillon Dub (the complainant) hit her naked buttocks while she was involved in a sexual act with someone else. Donkers said that the jury will also hear that Alexander Forenton had vaginal sex with (the complainant) in the bathroom without her permission and that Callan Foote did the splits over (the complainants) face while she lay on the ground, his genitals over her face.

Donkers said that the jury can anticipate the proof that at the end of the night Mr. McLeod (the complainant) was again sexually abused by penetrating her vaginally without her permission. Donkers discussed the extra complaint against McLeod (because they are a party in the violation), which relates to the expected evidence that Mr. McLeod helped his teammates all night and encouraged to sexually involve (the complainant), knowing that she had not agreed.

Donkers advised the jury that the complainant did not say no to the specific sexual acts that formed a sexual violence, nor was she physically resisted at those times, but that she was intoxicated, and a group of big men she didn't know they were talking to each other, and then they started telling that she had certain things, she had no choice in the case. Donkers said that (the complainant) tried to leave the room, but the men brought her to stay, so she noticed that she went through the movements, only tried to get through the night by doing and saying what they believed they wanted. Donkers said that the complainant's jury will hear that the defendants have not taken steps to ensure that there was affirmative permission when they touch her.

Instead, they just did what they wanted, Donkers told the jury.

Donkers told the jury that they will hear proof of two short videos that were made by the end of the night of the complainant of the complainant, in which the complainant pretended that it was all consensual. Donkers advised the jury to listen carefully about what the complainant will testify about what happened before and during the recording of the videos.

Pay attention not only to what was said in these videos, but also what was not said, Donkers said. At the end of the process, the Crown expects that these videos are not proof of permission for specific actions that the charges are involved in.

Moreover, Donkers said that jury members will hear evidence about individual phone calls from DUB and Foote who ask some of their teammates to leave what they each had done (the complainant) when describing what had taken place in the hotel room with the researchers.

By closing her opening comments, Donkers said that the case is not about how you think you would act or how you think someone would or should act in a scenario like this.

You are invited to draw your collective common sense, she said. But be vigilant and do not allow yourself to be tempted by the myths and stereotypes that are omnipresent in society about how victims of sexual violence should behave.

(Photo of London, Ont., Courthhouse by Peter Power / AFP via Getty images)