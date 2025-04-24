Sports
Steve Waugh defends ODI relevance, calls World Cup the Olympic Games of Cricket
While questions about the future of One Day Internationals (ODIs) are swallowing in a rapidly evolving cricket landscape, former Australian captain Steve Waugh has made a compelling matter for the formats that remain power. Speaking on the sidelines of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Waugh described the ODI World Cup as the Olympic Games of Cricket, and insisted that the four -year event gives its lasting value.
“Everyone seems to think that a day of cricket is not going to survive, but then you have the World Cup and it's huge … people love it and fall in love with the game again,” said Waugh. Despite the growing popularity of T20s and the threatening rise of T10s, Waugh believes that there is still room for odis. “At the moment we have succeeded in one way or another to fit three sizes … and it seems to be going well.”
Cricket will also return to the Olympic Games for the first time in more than a century in the Los Angeles edition in more than a century, so that the global profile is further confirmed.
About cricket governance and payment parity
Waugh has also tackled deeper problems in the world cricket, including the dominance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Recent data from the World Cricketers Association indicates that the BCCI currently receives 38.5% of the global cricket income. Waugh criticized the imbalance and renewed his call for equal wages in Testcricket.
“If you play a test match, every player should have the same. I said that in 1999, but nobody listened,” he noticed.
He was blunt about Indias influence: “BCCI runs world cricket, that's why they have their own window [for the IPL]. Simple.”
Praise for Bumrah, caution on comparisons
Waugh excluded Jasprit Bumrah as a striking talent in modern cricket. He is one of the best bowlers from this era, if not all time, he said, and noticed that he was unfair to compare others with the Indian pace spearhead. He acknowledged India's deep pace bank, pointing to artists such as Mohammed Siraj and emerging fast bowlers.
Rohit and Kohli: 2027 World Cup still one perhaps
When asked about the Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who possibly played the ODI World Cup 2027, Waugh was careful. Every career has to end somewhere … It depends on shape, fitness and motivation, he said, and acknowledges their great contributions, but emphasizes that nothing is guaranteed.
While Cricket continues to juggle with multiple formats and an increasingly commercialized calendar, Waugh's words offer a veteran perspective: while the game is developing, traditional formats in historical events such as the World Cup are far from irrelevant.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/news-feed-page/steve-waugh-defends-odi-relevance-calls-world-cup-the-olympics-of-cricket-01jshykhevhs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indigenous Development HPV Test Kit for Cervical Cancer Screening Started in Delhi
- Bollywood Newswrap, April 23: Aamir Khan on Bollywood Basse Phase; Bhumi Pednekar breaks the silence on the film with Imran Khan and more
- Troy University
- 2.9 an earthquake bottle Santa Rosa
- World leaders are gathering for high -speed climate action before COP30
- The Rupert Murdochs newspaper makes Donald Trump flames again for a historic historical bungle
- Turkey is the greatest danger to Israel, warn the experts
- Subscriber of the week: Geoffrey Harper
- Indonesian President Utus Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis
- A joint statement between the British Prime Minister and the New Zealand Prime Minister
- Georgia High School Football Team forced to forfeit all 10 victories from 2024 season
- Imran's physical advocacy is rejected