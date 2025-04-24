Sports
Georgia High School Football Team forced to forfeit all 10 victories from 2024 season
According to A report from the Atlanta Journal Constitutions Todd HolcombThe Appling County football team will be forced to forfeit all 10 of their victories and a regional title from the 2024 season because of playing a non -intended player.
The Pirates, who had won the AA class last season, Region 3 Championship, lost a profession last week and will have to leave all his victories from a year ago.
Appling County had reached the semi-finals of class 2a and fell on Carver 49-6.
Under the victories from 2024 came against Cook, Crisp County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Suwannee and Tattnall County.
Since 2019, Apple County has won a total of 60 games, including several 10-plus win-seasons. The Pirates have an average of 10 victories per season between 2019-2024.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
