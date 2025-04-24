Game 3 Preview: We have to protect this house!

Credit on the Dallas stars, a goal in the third period of game 2, they refused to fly to Denver without gaining at least one victory at home. That game may not have ended as Colorado Avalanche fans wanted that, but it was definitely the most exciting hockey game who played the AVS in a while they just had to win to make it even better. Back in the Balarena with a number of exciting reinforcements that will probably return to the line-up, they will try to call the back and forth excitement a bit back and to win it clean.

Colorado Avalanche

Until now, the AVS have two goals on 5V5 of their top nine forward group, the Artturi Lehkonen – Chick goal and Charlie Coyle's Garbage Timer – both in Game 1. That is not going to cut it.

On the other hand, the fourth rule followed a dominant defensive game 1 with two goals in game 2. Counting them to keep the attack like this is poorly advised, but with the way Logan O'Connor is now playing, that group should continue to make.

Naturally. There is one important storyline that everyone knows about Colorado, and an important question everyone asks: Is Gabriel Landenskog back for the play -off opener of the home? According to Jared Bednar it probably looks like.

After the schedule fake -out in game 2, probably the best to believe the Landy -backlow when you really see it happen -but it feels like the night is tonight. Miles Wood played well in his role on the third line until a brutal turnover and defensive decline led to the OT winner for the stars, and he would probably be exchanged for the captain if he indeed returns.

At the backend, Erik Johnson was able to free up a night out to make room for Sam Malinski to close Lindgren next to Ryan, because EJ's legs looked a bit slow, even before the OT. Still a useful player, but this older statesman version of EJ needs a few nights free to stay effective.

Projected Line -Up

Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan Mackinnon – Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin – Brock Nelson – Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly – Jack Drury – Logan O'Connor

Gabriel Landenskog – Charlie Coyle – Joel Kiviranta

Devon Tools – Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren – Sam Malinski

Samuel Girard – Josh Manson

Dallas Stars

Game 2 was the best effort of Dallas in about a month, broke an eight-game losing skid and even pulled the series. They did it by getting Pucks behind the AVS defense, winning the next fighting of the board and then putting the puck in the folding area and having the net crash hard. These are dirty, hard-working, play-off goals, and if they can continue to dictate the physical game in all areas of the ice, they have a good chance of winning a victory in Denver.

Tyler Seguin looked good in his second game of a long injury -and Sam Steel led the team in points with two assists. The stars for the stars have still had no enormous impact on this series, because Colorado has largely contained Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene and Mikko Rantanen expats. A breakout game from one of those three would be a big boost for Big D.

At the back, Lian Bichsel made his presence in Game Two after the whistle and was also decent for it, while he and his partner, Alex Petrovic, the Blueline led surprisingly in possession of possession. Thomas Harley scored one goal and the rest of the backend was quietly effective, what is exactly what Dallas is looking for from his defense without Miro Heiskanen.

Speaking of fuss, he has only skated, but does not yet participate in any practice, which means that his return does not seem to be on his hands. Jason Robertson has not yet skated, so he is even further away.

Projected Line -Up

Mikael Granlund – Roope Hintz – Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment – Matt Duchene – Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn – Wyatt Johnston – Mikko Rantanen

Oskar Back – Sam Steel – Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley – Ilya Lyubushkin

ESA Lindell – Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel – Alex Petrovic

Gambling

Mackenzie Blackwood returned a bit to the earth after a dominant game 1 with a good game 2 that was just not quite good enough. Jake Oettinger also played a solid game, but was not tested as much as his Colorado foil. Both keep their nets in game 3.