50 Teams Storm Osun for National Table Tennis Championships





Fifty teams from all over Nigeria will come together on Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State, for the fifth edition of the National Table Tennis Championships, planned from 27 April to 3 May, Punch Sports Extra reports. The tournament, organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association under the auspices of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, and supported by the Michael and Felicia Alabi Foundation, will be performed in the newly constructed Idera Multi-Purps Hall in Otan Ayegbaju. According to the NTTF, teams from states such as Lagos, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Taraba, Nasarawa, Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, and hosts Osun. Top clubs including Aruna Sports Club, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and the Nigeria Police Force are also expected to compete. Organizers have linked the total prize money to more than 11.5 million, with players who would compete in a wide range of categories. These include men's and women's events, U-15 boys and girls singles, doubles events, mixed doubles, veteran singles and inclusive categories for para and deaf athletes. According to Ayodeji Alabi, chairman of the Osun State Table Tennis Association and a member of the ITTF Africa Committee, this year's championship will put a strong emphasis on the development of young people and discovering talent. We complete the efforts of the National Federation to discover new players and to develop the sport of the base. This year's edition is also about creating a full experience for athletes and fans, Alabi said. To this end, organizers introduce an entertainment dimension, with live performances by music artists, comedy acts and DJs that are expected to take place daily in a special entertainmentlounge. Everyone who attends this championship leaves with joy, Alabi added. We create a festival of sport and entertainment, so that the environment is exciting for both athletes and spectators. The 2025 edition is also one of the most inclusive so far, with organizers that confirm events for para athletes and deaf competitors. From around 400 to 450 athletes, they are expected to perform, and the organizers have promised to offer free accommodation and meals for all participants during the one -week event. This is a different kind of tournament, Alabi noted. We go beyond the game to ensure that participants are well cared for. They will sleep and eat in good condition, what will help to bring out their best versions.

