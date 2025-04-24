Andrew Flintoff has described his return to Cricket as a coach in the last 18 months as the only thing that saved me when he had trouble coming to terms with the mental and physical scars that are caused in a car accident during filming for the BBCS Top Gear in December 2022.

Flintoff is talking for the first time about the accident and its aftermath in a Disney+ documentary released on Friday. After the accident I didn't think I had it to get through, he says.

This sounds terrible: some of me think I should have been killed. Some of me think I wanted me to have died. I didn't want to commit suicide, I won't confuse the two things. I didn't want, I thought: that would have been so much easier. Now I try to take on the attitude, you know what, the sun will come up tomorrow and my children will still give me a hug. I now feel in a better place.

For a few months after the accident, Flintoff refused to leave his house, except for medical appointments. He had little involved in Cricket since his retirement in 2010 and went to TV presentation, but it was his sport that eventually persuaded him from seclusion, initially to lead a few sessions for the English Mensteam in 2023 and then with formal appointments in 2024 as coach of England Lions, a B-team largely composed.

If things come out, which is positive, it is back in cricket, Flintoff said. It is probably the only thing that saved me. I was welcomed back in that fold. It is such a good place. I feel it is safe. I have moments when I was in a dressing room and I look at a game of cricket surrounded by cricketers and friends, and I can forget it.

The 47-year-old rose serious face injuries when a three-wheeled car with open top was destroyed while he was driving on a runway at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, Top Gears Regular film location. I remember everything, says Flintoff in the documentary.

If I think about it now, I am back in that car. They showed me how I could get the car aside. And the wheel came in front. It is funny, the rolling of a car, because there is a point of no return and delays everything. It's so weird.

I used to play cricket, and if you get right, you get point four of a second to make your thoughts where the balls are going, what shot are you going to play, how are you going to move your feet. And when it started to go, I looked at the floor and I knew that when I was hit on the side [of his head]I'm going to break my neck. When I get hit on the temple, I am dead. My best chance is to go with the preference with my biggest fear [afterwards] Wasn't I thought I had a face. I thought my face had come off. I was afraid of death.

I still live it every day. Still in the car every night when I go to bed. It's so lively. I haven't slept anymore since then Andrew Flintoff

Earlier in the film he says about the accident: I am still in my mind. Is still coming with it. I still live it every day. Still in the car every night when I go to bed. And it's so lively. Since then I have not slept the same. It's a movie in my head.

After the accident, Flintoff was flown to the St Georges Hospital in Toting. The film contains graphic images of injuries that Jahrad Haq, the surgeon who operated on him, describes as a very complex in the last 20 years of seeing Maxillofacial Trauma, probably in the top five.

In 2023, Flintoff reached a settlement with BBC Studios, the commercial subsidiary of the BBC that produced top equipment, reportedly worth 9m. In November the company announced that the program had been canceled. Flintoff has been co-preserving since 2019, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, with great success: the last series had an average audience of 4.5 million viewers. Flintoff, however, believes that the safety of the presenters had been endangered in the desperate attempt to improve the assessments.

Everyone wants more. Everyone wants that thing to see Nobody's before, he said. Everyone wants to dig a little deeper. Everyone wants an exclusive. Everyone wants the biggest stunt. Such as: let's almost miss that, because it gets viewers. Everything about viewers. Always.

I should have been smarter about this because I also learned this in sport. With all the injuries and all the injections and every time I was broadcast on a cricket field, just treated like a piece of meat. That is TV and sport. I think that is what it is very similar. You are just a merchandise. You are just a piece of meat.

The documentary contains contributions from former colleagues in Cricket and Entertainment, including James Corden, Jack Whitehall, Rob Key and Ricky Ponting, as well as his wife Rachael and medical staff who have treated him. It tells the story of his accident, but also his remarkable sporting career, of the highlights of Ashes victories in 2005 and 2009 to struggle with his weight and alcohol, as well as his recent return to coaching.

In the Disney documentary, the surgeon who operated on Andrew Flintoff describes his injuries as a very complex. Photo: Kerry Spicer/Disney+

It's so good work. I don't think I laughed so much in a long time and laughed like this, says Flintoff, during an interview that was filmed in the Caribbean during the T20 World Cup last year. I sometimes have to remind myself that I am not one of the boys, because you just lose yourself in it. But at night I only go back to my room, and I was left with my own thoughts and my own feelings, and they don't seem to change.

I still have my nightmares, I don't think I'll get better someday. I'm just different now. It's just, let's find somewhere where you are quite comfortable. And I am slowly coming.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans Can be contacted to Freephone 116 123, or e -Mail [email protected] or [email protected]. In the US you can National lifeline for suicide prevention On 988, chat on 988lifeline.orgor SMS -Huis Until 741741 to make contact with a crisis advisor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international help lines can be found on Adjusters.org