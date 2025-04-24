Sports
Quarterback Room from Oregon Ducks The most dominant in University Football?
Eugene last season, The Oregon Ducks poured the most experienced Quarterback in the entire University Football, Dillon Gabriel. With Gabriel who explains for the NFL concept, the Ducks will rely on a less experienced Quarterback to lead their attack in the coming season. Despite the lack of experience in Oregon's Quarterback room, the ducks could still have one of the best Quarterback rooms in the nation very well.
The ducks have drawn a lot of attention during the low season because of their expected starting quarterback in 2025, Dante Moore. Although Moore did not see the field much last season, expectations are high for the coming season. Fanduel has already mentioned Moore as an early candidate to win the Heisman trophy.
The analysts of Fanduel are not the only ones who anticipate a Breakout season for Moore, but his teammates are also more than confidence in his capacities. They not only see Moores potential, but they also believe that he could completely dominate the college football landscape next season.
In my opinion he can easily win the Heisman. He can swing the rock. He is a field general.
–Oregon Offensive Lineman Josh Conly JR
“He will be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year … it's something you haven't seen yet.”
–Ducks -receiver Tez Johnson
Although Moore undoubtedly has the hype, the Quarterback room of Oregons does not end with Moore.
Austin Novosad competes in addition to Moore for a starting role, and only because Moore is expected to start, does not mean that Novosad does not give him run for his money in practice.
Just as Lanning and his staff say, strings extend, it is iron, and this is precisely the scenario that seems to be happening in the Quarterback room of Oregons.
Just like Moore, Novosad does not have much experience either. However, while in Oregon he had the opportunity to grow and develop under Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and that can certainly be seen.
“I think the man is just a winner. I mean, he has become really comfortable in our system,” said Lanning. “He is a man who can make any throw. He is a good decision maker and really a leader of our team.
It is not only Lanning who has noticed the improvement and development of Novosad, but the recipients have also noticed growth.
“I love Austin. I have received many representatives with him. He is a deep ball worker.” Every deep ball is there on the money, said duck receiver Gary Bryant Jr. “He has been much more vocal this year, knowing what to do, getting the plays in and out, and I think they have done a pretty good job.”
Both Novosad and Moore who compete in the Quarterback room room already places Oregon in the position under the elite of the nation, but the depth does not stop there.
The ducks have even more young talent in their wings, with Redshirt First -year Luke Moga and Ryder Hayes, Redshirt second -year Brock Thomas and real first -year student Akili Smith Jr. Completion of what could be one of the most complete Quarterback groups in University Football.
With a room with a projected Heisman candidate, a proven competitor in Novosad, and a deep bank of young talent such as Moga, Smith Jr., Hayes and Thomas, the Quarterback depth of Oregons is as strong as ever.
The combination of talent, development and future benefit easily brings the ducks into the conversation for the best Quarterback room in the country. This kind of depth ensures that Oregon is not only built for 2025, but for years.
