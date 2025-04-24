Sex Assault Trial is expected to start today for five former World Junior Hockey players

LONDON – A former member of Canadas World Junior Hockey team invited several of his teammates to his London, Ont., Hotel room As a young woman was naked under the beds, it claimed public prosecutors as the sexual attack study of five players started on Wednesday.

Michael McLeod and the woman had just had sex after she met earlier that night in a bar in a bar, where she had about eight drinks while she was with friends, the crown told the court in the opening departments.

Shortly after they had sex, “the atmosphere in the room changed, said public prosecutor Heather Donkers as she had explained the evidence that the crown expects to present in the course of the process.

Who wants to be in the Drieweg quickly? “McLeod is said to have sent teammates in a group cat and added his room number. He also went in the hallway to invite people, with a maximum of 10 people present in the room at one point, Donkers told the court.

In the coming hours a number of sexual acts occurred between the complainant and some men in the Chamber, she told the court.

De Kroon expects jury members not to hear that the woman said no to specific sexual acts or that she was physically resisted, but will hear that she felt that she had no choice.

She noticed that she went through the movements, only tried to get through the night by doing and saying what she believed they wanted, Donkers told the court. The accused players did not take steps to ensure that there was permission, but “just did what they wanted,” the public prosecutor claimed.

MCLEOD and his co-accused Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton have all not guilty of sexual violence in the meeting of June 2018. McLeod also argued not to be guilty of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.

The court has heard that many of the players of the team were in the city for a gala night.

Please note: the following sections contain graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

Each of the five players accused would have had sexual contact with the woman without voluntarily agreing to those specific actions, Donkers said.

It is claimed that at a certain moment McLeod, Hart and Dube obtained oral sex from the complainant at night, and Dube would also have hit her buttocks while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else.

Fordton would have penetrated the complainant vaginally in the bathroom. Reportedly, Foote has done the splits over the complainant's face while she lay on the floor and his genitals ran over her face.

De Kroon claims that at the end of the night, McLeod has resumed the complainant vaginal without her permission. It is also claimed that he helped and encouraged his teammates to undergo sexual acts with her knowing that she had not agreed. Their first sexual encounter, only in the room, is “not the subject of this process,” said De Kroon.

Some witnesses are expected to see that the complainant sometimes offered to perform certain sexual acts and asked if someone would have sex with her, Donkers said.

The complainant is expected to say: “She went along with what the men wanted in the room” and what she felt that they were expecting her because she was drunk, uncomfortable and she didn't know what would happen if she did something, said the public prosecutor.

Towards the end of the night, McLeod took two short videos from the complainant and said that everything had been consensual, but the crown is planning to claim that this is not proof of permission, Donkers said.

This is a case about permission. And just as important, this is a case about what is not permission, Donkers said.

This case is not about whether (the complainant) said no, or removed herself from an unwanted situation when she got the chance. This case is about whether (the complainant) was voluntarily corresponded to taking any case of sexual touch that took place when they happened.

After the incident had been reported to the police, McLeod SMS reports to the complainant, including one in which he asked her what she could do “to make this disappear,” the crown said it expected to show.

In a group cat between some team members, including the five accused, there were discussions about what happened that night and to ensure that they all told the researchers the same, Donkers said.

She said that the process is expected to hear that Foote and Dube also called teammates and asked them to leave what they had done when describing the events of the night.

On Wednesday, the court also started to hear a witness from a police officer who became involved in the investigation in 2022.

The judge fired the jury members early and said that something had been gained during the lunch break that she had to discuss with the lawyers.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on April 23, 2025.