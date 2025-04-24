The departing president of the Chinese table tennis club Liu Guoliang (right) passes the torch to Wang LiQin, who was chosen on Wednesday at the top track of the association. Xinhua



Only a few months after sweeping all gold medals at the Olympic Games in Paris, Chinese table tennis do not rest on the laurels. With the Los Angeles 2028 competitions for three years away, the sport is already bravely in the future a characteristic of the lasting dominance: never think about the glory of the past, never afraid of change.

On Wednesday a symbolic death of the torch took place, when Wang LiQin, former Olympic and World Champion, was named President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, successor to Chinese table tennis icon Liu Guoliang.

Wang gets into the role at a critical moment, with regard to Olympic format changes, continuous cultural shifts in sport and the always present challenge to maintain China's grip on global table tennis.

Success, however, is nothing new for Wang. In the 2000s, in addition to Wang Hao and Ma Lin, he formed the legendary “Two Wangs and One Ma” trio that dominated both domestic and international men's singles competitions, which marked a golden age for Chinese table tennis.

Now the trio reigces itself in a new chapter. Wang Hao and Ma Lin currently serve as coaches of the national teams for men and women respectively. Together they want to maintain the legacy of their glory days.

“I am excited, but it is also a tough responsibility,” said Wang LiQin. “Our Los Angeles Prep has started, and with the IOC that adds a sixth gold medal event, we are planning accordingly.”

Wang LiQin, 46, is a double Olympic gold medal winner and triple world championships Singles winner. After he withdrew from the national team in 2013, he has been CTTA Vice President since 2018.

Head coach Li Sun of the national team praised the appointment of Wang LiQin and not only quoted his status as world champion, but also his many years of experience with sports administration. “I hope that the two wangs and one ma will herald a new era of success and write a new chapter for Chinese table tennis,” Li said.

The appointment was confirmed during the second plenary session of the 10th Lidcongres of the CTTA in Beijing. The meeting also chose GAO Yuanyi and Olympic champion Ma Long as vice-presidents.

During the meeting, Liu Guoyong, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, praised the departing president for his contribution to eight Olympic cycles.

Liu Guoyong noted that the dedication and leadership of Liu Guoliang helped to secure China's dominant and influential position on the international table tennis phase.

Liu Guoliang, a career Grand Slam winner in Singles, was elected CTTA President in 2018 and under his leadership, China has assured nine out of 10 possible Olympic Tennis Gouden in the last two games.

Liu Guoliang promised to continue to contribute to China's sports landscape.

New vice-president Ma Long, still competing at the highest level, embodies the strategy of the CTTA to take care of athlete leaders. His rare dual role bridges generations a current champion that has now been entrusted with shaping the future.

“China's six-decennium dominance in table tennis comes largely from the deep, structured development system that continues to produce top young athletes,” said Ma Long. “With my many years of experience, I hope to guide and support the younger players with practical advice.”

That guidance can be in time, because the next generation of China is confronted with a growing international pressure.

Despite a clean sweep in Paris, recent events indicate an increasing global challenge, especially in the men's game. During the recent ITTF world cup men in Macao, Hugo Calderano of Brazil broke the winning series of China in Singles and defeated various Chinese players to claim the title.

The first major test of Wang LiQin as CTTA president will soon be at the World Team Table Tennis Championships, set up on 17-25 May in Doha, Qatar. China has called its strongest possible team, good for the absence of his Olympic champions Ma Long, fan Zhendong and Chen Meng.

While Wang LiQin takes over course, all eyes will be about how his accusations in Doha do the first evidence of a new era.

