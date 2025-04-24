



Wellington, New -Zeeland (AP) New -Zeelandse Cricket will invest in a new team that will join Major League Cricket in the United States from 2027. Chief Executive Scott Weenink said on Thursday that NZC will collaborate with the American True North Sports Ventures to form the new franchise, which may be located in Toronto or Atlanta. The collaboration is the first of its kind between a full member of the ICC and a franchise in a leading professional cricket League, Weenink said. New Zealand will offer financial equity and powerful and operational support, including coaching, management and support staff to the not yet mentioned team. It is a reasonable investment, but it is fair to say that we are still minority investors, Weenink said. Hopefully we will also see a growth in capital, but also dividends that will be spun from that stock investment. We still see India as unused from a new -Zeeland cricket perspective, so we put a considerable amount of energy and resources in the growing of new -Zeeland cricket and the Cricket Players brand in India in New Zealand in India and we see the same in the US. We see America as such a huge market from a sports perspective. Weenink said that NZC CRICKET really sees the United States at the back of the T20 Cricket World Cup that the US goes together last year, as well as the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. So we really want to use the enormous growth option that Major League Cricket and the US offer, he said. As franchise cricket grows worldwide, NZC has to adapt to seize strategic opportunities that guarantee the sustainability of our cricket network. This helps to diversify our income flows, extends our global brand and fan base and creates new talent development and retention paths for both our players and coaches. Various leading New -Zeeland players have already played in MLC and NZC hopes that an association with the American tournament may offer a new path for young and senior players. The 2025 MLC season is played within the room of one month in June with salaries of a maximum of $ 200,000 that are paid to top players. The short duration of the competition makes it particularly lucrative and attractive. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

