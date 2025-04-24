Michigan Voetbal rises for four-star WR-Rekuut after visiting the spring match





Michigan had an extensive list of prospects on the campus for the spring competition last weekend. Several players spoke about their experiences in the game and about the campus. We restore some of the best recent reactions in today's recruitment round. Michigan rises for four -star WR 2026 four -star wide recipient Zion Robinson Was also at the spring game. The inhabitant of Texas is listed on 6-foot-4 180 pounds, which matches the form of the large body-wide receivers that Michigan seems to target. According to The Michigan Insiders Brice MarichRobinson spoke strongly about his journey and only said the people (noticed the most). Everyone is nice. It was great. I love the culture. Michigan can have a connection with Robinson, because it recently recruited a four -star Wideout from Texas in Andrew Marsh. Robinson spoke with Marsh this weekend to get his perspective. Yes, we had a great conversation, Robinson said. It helps because we are related to both in Texas and him just fresh from high school. Now with the journey in the rear-view mirror, Robinson admitted that Michigan is on his top-five list of schools. Other top schools for him are Stanford, Baylor, Miami and Texas A&MAmong other things. Michigan makes a definitive push for top RB -target white 2026 four -star that runs back Javian Osborne is from Michigan and Our Lady. He visited Notre Dame a few weeks ago and was in Ann Arbor last weekend. According to ON3S Steve Wiltfong, Osborne still had a good trip to Michigan. The area in Ann Arbor was electric this weekend, said Osborne. From the fans to the energy in the big house, you could feel how much this program means for the people here. It was cool to be close to so many top boys and see how serious Michigan takes everything, even a spring game. What keeps me enthusiastic about Michigan is the standard to which they hold on. The fans are great and serious about Wolverine Football. This was Osborne's last visit before he made his decision on Saturday 3 May. Wiltfong still believes that Notre Dame Leads Leads, but we will see if the Wolverines can build the next week or so some momentum after his journey for the spring competition. Top QB Prospect Trending to UM Another visitor to the spring game was a top 10 quarterback in the 2026 class, four-star Brady Smigiel. Michigan and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and made the first Florida State committed a top priority. According to ON3S Ethan McDowell, Smigiel arrived on Thursday in Ann Arbor and left on Sunday. We all really enjoyed it, Smigiel said. Smigiel continued to say that he has not planned any other visits, nor a timeline for a decision. He plans to plan an official visit to Michigan, but he is not sure when exactly that will happen. The four -star from California had previously mentioned Michigan, UCLA, South Carolina and Washington as his last four. However, Washington recently landed another quarterback in the class in Derek Zammit, so that the Huskies eliminates from the conversation. Michigan can have the lead because ON3S Wiltfong made a prediction for Smigiel at the weekend to eventually bind to the Wolverines. Fasting For ON3S McDowell, 2026 Five-Star Edge Rusher Anthony Jones A surprise trip to Ann Arbor for the spring competition. The resident of Alabama is the no. 16 Recruit in the country.

2026 Safety with four stars Jordan Smith Recently released are top 10Including Michigan.

Michigan offered 2027 four -star athlete Follow Pattersonhe announced social media Earlier this week.

