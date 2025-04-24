Islanders & NHL News: Lamoriello too, radio team?





Around afternoon on Tuesday, the island weather land started to burst with news that there was finally change. Reasonable people (there are a few) can debate about strengths and weaknesses and when Lou Lamoriello lost exactly the conspiracy, but it is difficult to claim that the last two seasons (or more) were something that went beyond a failure with a low imagination, misplaced priorities. The man who took over and proclaimed, the goal is not just to compete, the goal is to win several seasons in the fielding of the schedules that needed crazy increases in the late season to be in the competing bubble. Even worse, fans could see those low ceilings from the preseason. No team feared them as a first round of playoff opponent. Apart from those two wonderful conference -final runs under Barry Trotz when they were feared late, Louses was never close to winning and they got away every season. Perhaps legitimate the room reasons to fire trotz after a season that had several soothing circumstances, but hiring Lane Lambert because he made an impression on Lou during the week that Trotz was on mourning leave was curious and it didn't look better when he cut that movement after one and a half season and a half. If Trotz lost the room that season, Lou lost the fan base in the past year, such as reflected in reviews, surveys and butts in chairs. It was time. Lou will always be in our debt to bring in Trotz and to restore credibility for the islands; He had brilliant moments in his long career, but my father too, and yet I never left my father near a computer if I could help it. Leading the search for a replacement is John Collins, a man who does not know some of Adam. Who knows whether hell finds the right person for GM, but his track record with the NHL indicates good at least a transformation to the Isles Business and Marketing Side, finally released from the buoys of Lous Archaic (and frank Asinine in 2025) Hairstyles and Tight Lips Equals-Culture Regime. And It sounds like Collins has been Being behind the scenes due diligence on potential candidates. Islanders News The islanders do not extend Lou Lamoriellos contract and are looking for a new GM as quickly as possible. Be happy. [LHH | Newsday | Post]

What they need in a new GM. [Athletic] And potential candidates. [Newsday]

Neil Best: Lou had to go, but he should be lovingly remembered. [Newsday]

And Andrew Gross reflects on the news in his latest Island Ice Podcast. [SoundCloud]

What it means for Patrick Roy. (We don't know. But he and the staff get the chance to mention their case with the one who becomes GM.) [Post]

Recorded before firing, but then and Mike consumed the end of the season and what we thought would have been a long period of silence through management. [LHH] Breaking: This came across this morning just after posting, but are Chris King and Greg Picker also out? Maybe no radio team at all? Hearing #Isles Also made a major change on the broadcasting side: For a long time Radio stems Chris King and @Gregpickerhere were released. Team may not have a radio broadcast in the future. No two people who are more dedicated to the team than Kinger and Greg. Arthur Stapha (@AkEathletic) April 23, 2025 NHL -Nieuws Last night another was moved: The devils played much better, but still fell in a 2-0 hole Against the hurricanes.

The Panthers drove past lightning In Game 1 of the Battle of Florida.

The Senators came back to force OTBut Max Domi had the winner set up the Leafs 2-0.

And Minnesota built a 4-0 lead in Vegas and [morning update!] Held for a 5-2 victory.

Oh no, Jason Botterill is not an option for the islands, because he is promoted to cracking GM. [NHL]

Scott Arniel was the right man to succeed Rick Bowness as Jets coach. He was given a regular seasonal championship under his belt and he is a great start in the late season. [NHL]

