



The urban section announced on Wednesday that the Narbonne High Football team was banned from the play-offs for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons due to line violations, and all sports programs for schools have been placed on trial until the 2027-28 school year. Narbonne must also leave his football title 2024. The Narbonnes football team turned out not to be -who was notified of coming players last season, but the revelation came after the play -off -seedings were announced, forcing the city section to make the Gauchos compete. They won the Open Division Championship. Now the punishment is handed out. Narbonne, who has to lose all his victories in football last year, means that the profit streak of Birmingham against City Section Teams is again alive with 49 consecutive victories. Birmingham twice picked up forfeiture against Narbonne _ in 2024 and 2018. – Eric Sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025 The city section stipulated that Narbonne CIF Bylaw 202 (accurate information) and CIF statutes 510 (inappropriate influence, pre-registration contact) has violated during the football season. Narbonne was also punished for non -intended players in 2018 and 2019. Last fall, a group of coaches from Marine League sent a letter to the city section on violations of the rule and refused to play the Gauchos in protest. The city section has told Narbonne that after the 2025-26 school year it can appeal to the postseas ban, depending on the documentation of the schools of successful compliance with all CIF statutes. City Section banishes three years of play-offs on Narbonne Football and Gauchos must leave the title of 2024. School can appeal after 2025-26 school year. pic.twitter.com/8iuvnejc99 – Eric Sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025 The school, which also had problems with forfeiture in other sports, rented a new football coach in Doug Bedsoe, who sworn to rebuild the program.

