Injury updates, Alexander Zverevs win and more

Hello Jon, I hope you're doing well. I saw great news this week. This week Hyeon Chung achieved a number of victories at a Challenger event. A memory for everyone at the age of 21 he won the Next Gen Finals 2017. At 22 he made two Masters 1000 QFS and a semi -final in the Australian, even beat Novak [Djokovic] In straight sets that are incredible. He has been tragically strewn by injuries since 2019. These are the types of players that I cannot help, but cheer because I feel really bad for all the years they lost due to injuries, especially when he had such a huge potential. He left when the Big 3 was still completely dominant, but now he is coming back to the new world order of [Carlos] Alcaraz and [Jannik] Sinner. I really hope he can stay healthy and get some confidence back. Have you heard about him? Does he have a new team, coach or trainer?
Respectful,
Anthony, Melrose, Ma
That's great news. We are obliged not to root, but this is one of those cases in which if you do not pull for this player, you immediately consult your cardiologist.
For years, Chung was the unlikely answer to a trivia question, Who was the last player who defeated Novak Djokovic at the opening of Australia? In straight sets no less, Chung removed the goat from the major who won the goat most, effectively djokovicing djokovic. Before this is beaten, he defeated Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in succession!
Memorable he withdrew against Roger Federer in the semi -final with a knots blister. Yet he was a slugger, a deceptively good mover and in his early 1920s. Who would have guessed that he would spend most of the next eight years with pilgrimage due to injuries and be outside the top 500?
Cruel sport, tennis.
I told that Chung, now 28, missed the preseason with more problems with injuries. He struggled a bit (and hoped for wildcards). But he plays better and makes incremental progress. He travels with a physio, not a coach. Although Neville Godwin, his former assistant-de-camp, is available to watch competitions and discuss them via text.
I have heard from several sources that this is one of the good guys of all time. Low maintenance maintenance, grounded, lovable. You would like to think that the tennislot will pay off their debts to this man. But it will require complete involvement and, more critical, full recuperative forces. Adjacent
Jon, what happened to Bianca Andreescu? She is still only 24, but it has been half decade since she defeated Serena Williams convincingly in the US Open Final. Since then, however, she has not achieved much. Is she often injured? I can't even find a recent press about her online, nor recent interviews.
Raymond
Short answer: Shes had a terrible time to stay healthy. Wounded since October she played her first tournament of 2025 in Rouen last week and lost 76 in the third set of Suzan Lamens. Longer answer: She stands for the statement that mentally and physically are not different buckets, useful if that steno is. When your body prevents you from doing what you have spent your life making your lifestyle, your finances, your routines; Everything as colleagues that you think you are justified does it not affect your mental health?
Still only 24, she is currently at number 1330. Wish her the best.
Jon, any idea what's going on with Alexander Zverev? Promised [Matteo] Berrettini was a tough draw for a first game in Monte Carlo, but he has opened 66 since the Australian, although he still held the number 2 ranking list. With Sinner Out you thought it would be motivation for a chance of number 1, but there seems to be a hangover because of the Australian open loss and a healthy Alcarez would be difficult to stop at Roland Garros.
Bobber
Not a great week for a short answer week. And note that this was submitted before Zverev won BMW Open title last week. Zverev projects Supreme Confidence proportionally with his lush skills and elite ball striking. And when competitions are tightened, he reveals self -doubt. To his honor: he is aware of this and openly admits that he disappoints himself. But that recognition only makes him more vulnerable. Players on the other side of the top knowledge of top knowledge know that if the set is 55, or if there are matches to a decisive set, he is a wink.
If I am responsible for marketing at Secret or Lume or Duif or anyone else, I sign [Lois Boisson] To an approval contract as quickly as possible.
PR
This non -story that became viral as few others this annual broke shortly after we submitted last week. You have undoubtedly seen or heard this story last week (or smoke). Boisson beat you on work with this brilliant reaction Dove noticed. Top figures for her. One image to say, pretty eloquent. I am not aware. But I am not bothered by the unsanding story. I won the competition. I am stronger than this. And I am open to business. You could say that she disprove a potentially harmful situation. (And won an army of fans.)
We had a few questions about Lesia Tsurenko and her lawsuit against the WTA. Read my friend and former colleague Michael McCann here. It increases some interesting points and thought exercises. But in the end this square falls into the two-conflicing-things-can-be-be-a at-on-ons Department
We should have great empathy for Ukrainian players and the Ukrainian people; And great contempt for Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. No serious person can look at the facts (remember facts?) And see this as something other than a non -loked attack. That so many Ukrainian players continue this situation with great success? They provide real profiles in courage. And, it should be noted, the WTA on this point has been strong and unambiguous.
This does not mean that the Tsurenkos -Rechtszaak has merit. After the spectacular head it is not clear what exactly she claims. (Strengthening is not a cause of action that one often sees.) She has had a panic attack at Indian Wells because Steve Simon What? … would not prohibit Russian players power Support the war? And Veronika Kudermetova van Russia wore a sponsor plaster of a problematic Russian company; One that she removed later? (Players really want the tours to have more Power and discretion of police -independent sponsor deals?)
A tour that prohibits individual athletes for acts of their nations Governmentor who demanded loyalty tests would be much more problematic.
Can't emphasize this enough: the Ukrainian players are heroines, all. Someone should make a documentary about his perseverance and symbolic interest while their country is attacked. But that does not mean a lawsuit that claims emotional need, because a director made a decision that is unpleasant for a player. It doesn't.
What is the matter with the provision in which members of the Tours agree not to sue the tours? The April and tennis have already financed the coming holiday party for Proskauer, the law firm in New York defends the WTA here and the ATP against the Professional Tennis Players Association. Seriously, the WTAS finances are sufficiently shaky that it lost its moral capital and reduced chapeau-in-hand to China; that it sells an interest to a private equity company; That says goodbye to some of his best employees; That it still has no basic media and website options. Where do the resources come from for all these increasing multi-front legal accounts?
According to the archives, Tsurenko is represented by Arkady Bukh. A very legal careerHe had.
Hello Jon,
We are big fans of [Nathaniel] Lammons and Jackson Withrow, but notice at the last different tournaments that Jackson has played with new partner (s). Do you know if it is wet wounded or whether their partnership is separating? Thank you, as always, for all your great reporting on Tennis Mailbag and served!
Barbara Berke
Our birthmarks tell us that Lemmons is injured. He has not played since Dallas, but is planning to return to Madrid.
After the game was over, but before the trophy presentation in Barcelona, two vocalists appeared on the field and performed a few songs, including “Don't Go Breaking My Heart” and “I just called to say I love you”. Have you ever seen something like that? Maybe it wasn't the fault of the singers, but they made quite a racket.
Daniel R., Morrisville, NC
Nothing says tennis like Randy Newmans -Thema Toy story. You know the rules: what starts with singing lounge should end in the pool.
Have a good week!
