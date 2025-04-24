Sports
Public Prosecutors are starting to present their case in the Hockey Canada process.
London, Ontario (AP) Justice Officers claim Five members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team Did what they wanted to do with a drunk young woman in a hotel room in London, Ontario, in June of that year after she had consensual sex with one of them.
Public Prosecutor Heather Donkers gave jury members an overview of the evidence that the government expects to present as as as The sexual violence process Van Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton started Wednesday.
The players have not all guilty For sexual abuse, and McLeod is also not guilty of an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.
In her opening statement, Donkers said that the complainant who cannot be identified under a standard ban, McLeod, Dube and a few others in a bar on the same night that many of the teams members attended a gala in the city.
She said the complainant is expected to testify that she had about eight drinks at the bar and later went to his hotel room with McLeod, where they had consensual sex.
The persecution said that the atmosphere in the room changed shortly thereafter, and Mcleod invited various teammates, while the complainant was naked under the blankets.
In a group cat with team members, McLeod asked: who wants to be in a three -way way? the prosecutor said. He also went into the hall and invited people into the room, Donkers said.
It wasn't long, more and more men started to arrive in room 209, with a maximum of 10 attendees at one point, Donkers told the court.
The complainant is expected to testify that she felt drunk, surprised and insecure about how to act, the persecution said.
Some witnesses can witnesses that the complainant has sometimes offered to perform certain sexual acts and asked if someone would have sex with her, Donkers said.
The persecution is expected to say she went with what the men wanted in the room and what she felt that she had expected from her because she was drunk, uncomfortable and (she) did not know what would happen if something would do, said the public prosecutor.
Each of the five players would have had sexual contact with the complainant without voluntarily agreing to those specific actions, Donkers said.
The prosecutor expects jury members not to hear that the complainant said no to specific sexual acts or that she was physically resisted, but will hear that she felt that she had no choice.
She noticed that she went through the movements, only tried to get through the night by doing and saying what she believed they wanted, Donkers told the court.
She said that the expected jury members would hear the accused, did not take steps to ensure that there was confirmive permission, but just did what they wanted.
This is a case about permission. And just as important, this is a case about what is not permission, she said.
The court will hear a testimony from a police officer who became involved in the investigation in 2022. The process is expected to take approximately eight weeks.
Dub, Hart, McLeod and Foote were in the NHL last season when they were charged, while Forenton played in Europe. None of them is on an NHL selection or has an active contract with a team in the competition.
