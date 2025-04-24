Sports
Why ITTF -Baas Srling wants all communities to participate in table tennis
International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) President Petra Sörling has called for the integration of all communities in the world to participate in the game.
Sörling spoke in Charter Hall, Nairobi during the World Table Tennis Day -celebration that is marked every year in April in honor of Ivor Montagu, organizer of the First World Table Tennis Championship in 1926 and the founder and first president of ITF.
“It is the day that we celebrate table tennis, as well as the universality and social inclusiveness that the sport represents. It is a time to acknowledge that diversity enriches our sports communities, promoting an environment where everyone can participate and flourish, regardless of their gender, age, race or physical possibilities,” Sörling said.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGBQ6QAXBV4
According to Sörling, the ITTF apparently wants to strengthen the spirit of diversity and inclusion to inspire a more accepting society worldwide.
She also supported a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) board to introduce a groundbreaking mixed team event for table tennis at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
“We really have to work and reconsider over the next generation. On the social side we have to think about the next generation that does good things, how we can open the door for the next generation, how we can be involved, how we can work with diversity and inclusion as a theme for the world table tennis day. But diversity and inclusion is not just something for the Wttd, it is not in our life. '
Thinking about the historical development prior to the 2028 Summer Games, Sörling emphasized: “The Olympic Games in Los Angeles In 2028, a mixed team event, and all 227 member associations around the world, need female players to prepare for the games.
The Olympic table tennis program, which will now contain singles for men and ladies, the return of the double play of men and ladies, mixed doubles and, for the first time ever at the Olympic Games, the mixed team event.
The mixed team event was first successfully launched on the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, in December 2023.
This year's WTTD in Nairobi celebrated the Vision Changers Kenya.
Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) President Andrew Mudibo thanked the ITTF Foundation for allowing Kenya to organize the WTTD head event.
“I want to appreciate the journey that the Vision Changers Kenya has undergone in transforming lives, because it is how you live in a community that determines how your life will be like. It is a privilege and honor for Kenya to be selected to be the center of the WTTD celebration,” said Mudibo-Kenya-Kenya-Kenya-Kenya-Kenya mail.
For the past three years, ITTF Foundation has worked with Vision Changers Kenya via his DBF program, to support their impactful “Hope Kwa Vijana Mtaani” (Swahili for Hope for Youth in the Community).
This initiative has played an important role in the use of table tennis as a tool for crime prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration, which considerably reduces young offenses in local communities.
The success of this project speaks volumes: more than 880 young people benefited directly, with noticeable reductions of juvenile crime figures due to prevention strategies that involve young people in constructive activities.
By setting up six table tennis facilities within informal settlements in Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Kariobangi, Vision Changers Kenya has demonstrated how table tennis can transform lives and communities.
Kenya emphasizes these achievements and the most important celebration of 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya strengthens the message that table tennis is more than just a sport – a bridge to community cohesion that connects people with different skills, backgrounds, ages and sexual identities.
