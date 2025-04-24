



New Zealandse Cricket (NZC) has entered into a partnership with the American True North Sports Ventures (TNS) to set up a new franchise in Major League Cricket (MLC), with plans for his inaugural season in 2027. Co-founders of MLC, Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, keep a majority of entities that have obtained the exclusive rights to operate two new MLC franchises, the first of which will be launched by TNS in the coming years. TNS currently assesses various important locations in North America, including Toronto and Atlanta, for the operational basis of the new franchise. In addition to the launch of the MLC franchise, NZC has the opportunity to collaborate with Mehta and Srinivasan on other strategic initiatives, including the expected second franchise, which is planned for launch in 2031. Scott Weenink commented on the strategic importance of the partnership, NZC Chief Executive, which places the NZC first in the evolving landscape of Cricket, while strengthening its foot in one of the most lucrative sports markets worldwide. Weenink emphasized the need for NZC to adapt in response to the growing franchise cricket environment, and noticed how this collaboration helps to diversify income flows, extends the worldwide brand and fan base and creates new roads for talent development and retention for players and coaches. Weenink added that the MLC represents a top-tier T20 tournament and is proud of the partnership with Mehta and Srinivasan. He also said that NZC would join a collective of prestigious global investors, including 49ers companies, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL team, which has a substantial portfolio in worldwide sporting assets. Mehta expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with NZC and praised the resilience of the organization in achieving success with limited financial and playgrounds compared to other international cricket entities. He noted that they see NZC as a perfect fit for their new franchise and confirm that this collaboration will improve the T20 product of MLC and at the same time promote the growth of crickets in North -America. This historical agreement will be the first of its kind between a full ICC member, where NZC offers powerful and operational support. This includes coaching and management sources, as well as efforts to integrate the franchise within the domestic high-performance framework of NZCs. In the second phase, NZC will borrow its expertise in cricket infrastructure and peat management. NZC has positioned itself as a fundamental investor in TNS, with plans to make a more significant stock investment before the end of 2025. Currently it contains six franchises with prominent players from the Blackcaps and International Cricket, such as Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, with the aim of extending to eight teams by 2031 in 2027 and ten. The NZC-stundled franchise that is still aforementioned is expected to be officially announced later this year, with the aim of estimating a growing cricket fan base estimated at 25 million in North America, underlined by crickets recording in the La Olympics 2028 and the next 2024 T20 World Cup. Don't miss the latter in Sportbedrijf, subscribe today to the free Ministry of Sport newsletter and stay ahead of the competition. For even more exclusive insights, event tickets, professional development and networking events are a MOS member today!

