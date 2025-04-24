Sherrone Moore offers definitive Michigan Football Spring QB evaluations

The Quarterback situation of Michigan Wolverines was a mess last year. Looking at this fall, however, there is much more optimism because the most important position group has received a much needed infusion of talent. In addition, the arrival of Chip Lindsey must place the attacking coordinator Michigans players in better positions to make an impact.

That Quarterback Rooms Talent Infusion comes in several forms. The arrival of Mikey Keene from Fresno State offers an experienced option that has more than 2,000 Snaps in the University Football. In the meantime, the arrival of five-star first-year student Bryce Underwood offers raw talent and benefit that fans got used to, while JJ McCarthy was in the middle in 2022-23.

Last weekend Michigan played his annual spring match, which fans gave a first look at Underwood in a Michigan uniform. Although the results were something of a mixed bag, the talent is still clear.

On Wednesday, head coach Sherrone Moore discussed the progress of Underwoods so far and what the coaching staff will look for from the first -year student in the future. In its appearance on the In the podcast of the trenchesMoore acknowledged that Underwood still has some work to do despite his rough talent.

He is a young guy, he is talented, he has had the ability, he clearly has the high (recruitment) ranking, but he still has to work to be great to be where he wants to be, Moore said.

The head coach also said that although Underwood has shown flashes of good arm talent, he still has to work on the mental aspect of the game to reach the next level.

All those little things you have to do to be a great quarterback, it is much more than just throwing the field on the field, his processing pre-snap and post-snap, so he has to keep working on that, Moore said.

In the winter, the man was often mentioned as the main competition of Underwoods for the Keene runway. However, he was sidelined for a large part of spring with an unknown injury. Moore mentioned on Saturday after the spring match that while Keene fought against the injury bug, he is currently throwing and the coaching staff did not want to hurry to play in the spring game. Moore shared a positive update about Keene on Wednesday in his podcast performance.

In the hell full-go available in June, Moore said.

This is an important development because Michigan hopes to have an experienced option to fight for the runway during the autumn camp.

With regard to the rest of the Quarterbacks, Jadyn Davis was the only others who appeared in the spring competition on Saturday. His achievements left a lot to be desired, because he threw a few interceptions and the maize team could not lead to all points. Moore, however, noted that Davis took a few steps this spring.

He just helped himself with his gay fault to see him continue to progress. Said Moore.

With the arrival of Lindsey as the new attacking coordinator, Michigan wants to create more explosiveness on the attack. Lindseys experience As a successful coordinator who can bring players in more advantageous situations, should be enough in themselves to get Michigans infringement in a better place. The steps of the Quarterback room this spring should further increase the ceiling.