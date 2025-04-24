Bloomington -residents gather for Hopewell Commons Grand Opening





About 50 people gathered on Wednesday afternoon for the Grand Opening of Hopewell Commons for South Morton Street and West Second Street. The celebration contained food trucks, live music, games, a beer garden and community leaders. Participants played pickleball, waved on the bench fluctuations and listened to Matixanda local Costa Rican musical project, Play music while they explored the new park. The park functions 126 trees, table tennis tables, temporary Pickleball -right benches, a small implementation phase, a lawn, public art and more. Hopewell Commons will also be the home of the city Peasant Market from June. Eden Mark, a senior at IU, said she thought the park was a good addition to this area of ​​Bloomington. Bloomington can always use more places to walk, so I think it's great that there is another access area for people to walk around, she said. Remarkable speakers were mayor Kerry Thomson, City of Bloomington Parks and recreational director Tim Street and President of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce President Eric SpoonMore. Street said that the city designed the park to facilitate community connections and at the same time focus on sustainability and local purchasing materials. He said that the park has permeoule paving stones, LED lighting and thermally modified wood. Thomson said that public spaces such as Hopewell Commons create new opportunities for the city and the community to communicate and grow. Our parks are where the community becomes visible, she said. Where conversations start and where strangers become neighbors, where memories are made time and time again in a redevelopment as ambitious and transforming as Hopewell. Thomson also said that the PickleBallegenbanken is one of the most popular functions of the parks, but can be moved to other locations. The genius of our Parks team is that the pickleball rights can be picked up and moved, she said. And so we look forward to more spontaneous pickleball in Bloomington in the coming years. Kendall Knoke, project engineer for the city of Bloomington, said the IDs that the opening of Hopewell Commons is only one phase of a decades of project. The newest park in the city anchores the redevelopment project for the Hopewell Wijk, located on the site of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital, which moved to a new location in 2021. Knoke also said that the building is unique because it is a large, undeveloped plot near the city center. He said the city wanted more control over the development. The decision when the hospital is closed, we do not want this facility to be left for many years, Said Knoke. And we don't want it to be purchased and simply converted to anything. He also said that the city asked questions about how to develop the site to solve some of Bloomingtons problems, such as affordable housing. The project started when the city acquired the country in 2021 with the intention of building an urban neighborhood with mixed use with affordable homes, retail and office space. The city will also prepare a new street plan in the grid style. The redevelopment project has continued for several years, with development at the locations around the park that starts this year. The company that is contracted to build Hopewell Commons is milestone. Thomas Gott, milestone assistant superintendent, said the IDS that Mijlpaal is a company established in Bloomington, making this project an impact for them 90% of people working on this project Are Born and raised here in City, he said. This is their community, so that is made one A little more especially for the boys that were work.

