These seven QBs from the Football Institute have the talent to come forward as potential picks in the first round in 2026 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft Starts on Thursday from Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Titans is expected to select Miami Quarterback Cameron Ward with the number 1 general choice. Around this time last spring, Ward was not seen as a pick in the first round after one up and down season in the state of Washington.

Ward crossed to Miami for his last college season, raised his draft stock and will probably be the first quarterback of the board later this week.

CBS Sports identified Ward as a name to watch For the NFL design of 2025 last spring. In 2023, We told the readers to keep an eye on LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who in the NFL design of 2024 No. 2 generally went to the Washington commanders and won AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a magical first season in the competition.

Looking ahead to the NFL design of 2026, there is no consensus QB1 in the class. Drew Allar from Penn State, Clemson's Gift Klubnik and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, are seen as the best contenders that could appear as the best Quarterback in the class of next year.

Those three players – similar to Ward and Daniels – decided to return another season to increase their draft stock. Many others could see their stock rising this fall with strong performance, but from now on these seven quarterbacks are best positioned to jump in the conversation as potential selections in the first round.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier was on this list last year and decided to bypass the NFL design of 2025 to return to school for a different season. After having waited to be QB1 at LSU, Nussmeier Flitsen showed why he could be a day of 1 -choice. For 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, he threw intercepts to 12 intercepts during the 2024 campaign and led LSU to a 9-4 finish.

What stands out about Nussmeier is the poor talent, but his general accuracy in short, intermediate and deep throws must be improved. Nussmeier completed only 64.2% of his attempts last season. Improving that part of his game can be the difference in following day 1 or 2 next spring.

Drew Allar, Penn State

The season of Penn State ended against Notre Dame in the College Football Play -off in the worst way possible. Allar made a poorly advised pitch during the last minute of the regulations, which led to Notre Dame made a game-winning field goal. Allar only completed 12 passes in that loss against Notre Dame, who did not go from it to broad recipients.

There is still a strong reason to believe that Allar can be a pick in the first round next spring. He has done a good job as a starter who takes care of football; In his first two seasons, Allar threw only 10 interceptions as a starter and has improved its completion rate of 59.9% in 2023 to 66.5 last year. The Penn State attack will rotate around the Run game, but the key to reaching the CFP starts again with Allar who takes another leap as a decision maker.

The best recurring QBs in the Football Institute for 2025: Bow Manning just behind Gift Klubnik, Drew Allar for the season Tom Fornelli

Cad Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik showed a significant improvement in year 2 as the starting quarterback from Clemson. He threw 36 touchdown passes and only six interceptions on his way to Clemson who won the ACC title and reached the CFP for the first time since 2020. Klubnik has excellent arm talent and can put football in all areas of the field. He is also a threat with his legs; He hurried last fall for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.

What Klubnik separates from the rest of the peloton is the talent he will have around him. The Tigers give their top three pass from last season back from last season in Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. And TJ Moore. Wesco, a former top-60 high school recruit in the 2024 recruitment cycle with 247sports, has a real chance to solidify itself as one of the best broad recipients in the country this fall with Klubnik at the helm.

The conversation about someone who is a “Heisman Dark Horse” at this time of the year can be repetitive, but there is a strong reason to believe that Mate has all the goods to take home the best individual honor of the college. Mate excelled in his only year as a starter in the state of Washington and completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also established a WSU Quarterback program -record with 15 scores on site.

Oklahoma rented the former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle van Washington in a similar role in a similar role, making mate the logical fit to run his attack in the sec. That continuity should help to bounce back from another faint season. This is a make-or-break year for Brent Venables in Oklahoma. He has the star Quarterback and run back (Cal's Jaydn Ott) to make some real sound in the sec.

The state of Arizona was one of the best stories in the University Football last season. Part of that success was due to the unfortunate rise of Leavitt, a former Quarterback by Michigan State who switched to ASU after the 2023 campaign. Leavitt ended with 2,885 Yards past and 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions and in 11th place in the country in QBR (81.6) in his first season as a starter.

Leavitt can make rapid decisions and read, but he is also a threat to his legs. He ended with 443 Yards Hurden and five more scores on the ground. With Star who walks back to Cam Skattebo to the NFL, Leavitt will be familiar to make more spectacular plays.

Beck was the top quarterback in the transfer portal before Nico Iamaleava had a high -profile exit from Tennessee earlier this month. Miami helped Ward to become the (future) number 1 general choice in the 2025 NFL concept. Can Beck have similar success? The blueprint is there.

Back to the first round status starts with Beck completely healthy. He missed the end of the season of Georgia because of a UCL -Treane in his judge that required surgery. Beck was seen as a potential first round Pick that came in last season, but one up and down last year in Georgia made it logical for him to return to school.

Beck has the talent to be a first round. He completed 72.4% of his passes and threw only six interceptions during the 2023 season. Last year his completion rate and the number of interceptions he threw (12) doubled.

In Miami's High-Stakes Reboot: Carson Beck's Fresh Start and Mario Cristobal's ruthless rebuilding Brandon Marcello

Sellers is a fascinating prospect. On 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he certainly has the size to be successful at the next level. Sellers have incredibly poor talent and is a powerful runner when he decides to keep it. Where sellers can improve in 2025, touching his deep throws is.

Sellers only have 303 career attempts at the university level. Last season he completed slightly less than 66% of his attempts and threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best match came against Missouri, where he threw for a career-high 353 Yards and five touchdowns. Just like Mate, he is in the Heisman Dark Horse environment.