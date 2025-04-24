Sports
Professional Womens Hockey League is expanding to Vancouver | PHL
Team set to make debut in the 2025-26 season, plays home games at Pacific Coliseum
New York and Toronto (April 23, 2025) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that it will expand to Vancouver, British Columbia, with the newest team that starts playing with the 2025-26 season.
The historic Pacific Coliseum, located on the PNE site, will serve as the home location of Vancouver Teams with the practice facility just a stone's throw at PNE Agrodome. Prior to the debut of the teams, the Coliseum and Agrodome will undergo extensive upgrades to changing rooms and training facilities. The Coliseum also receives improved technology and temporary employment options, while retaining the charm of the locations and renowned hockey vizier.
As part of today's announcement, the team also revealed its primary color, Pacific Blue and Secondary Color, Cream. The team will work as a PWHL Vancouver until the permanent brand identity is announced.
The addition of Vancouver to the PWHLS that founded six Marketsboston, Minnesota, Montral, New York, Ottawa and Torontomarks, an important milestone, since the competition reaches the west coast for the first time in the third season. The Vancouver team will participate in the ownership structure of the competitions under the Walter Group. Details about an upcoming expansion location and how Vancouver will be integrated into the PWHL design of 2025 on 24 June will be announced in the coming weeks.
The decision to extend to Vancouver follows an extensive request for the process of the proposal (RFP) and reflects the long -term vision for long -term strategic growth. Vancouvers Bid was led by PNE, with the strong and flowering hockey culture of the city, the possibility to create fully integrated facilities while he served as the PNES Primary Team tenant, and the enthusiastic response to the PWHL takeover of a Tour-High 20,038 sold-off on January 8, in Rogersoraore Vancouver as a natural fit for expansion. The PWHL will extend its Grassroots efforts to the Vancouver community by hosting camps, clinics and other events that grow the game and promote meaningful connections between the team and local fans.
The PWHL season 202526 starts this fall, with the full schedule released in the late summer. Fans can place a time -stamped down payment here Ticket packages are released to guarantee priority access to season cards for the historic inaugural season of Vancouvers. For the latest news and updates on PWHL Vancouver, fans can subscribe to the newsletter here And follow the team on Facebook, Instagram @pwhl__vancouver, X @PWHL__Vancouver, Tiktok @pWHL__Vancouver, Threads @pWHL__Vancouver and Bluesky @PWHL-Vancouver.
Supporting quotes
This is a historic day for our competition, our fans, our athletes and our sport, said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. Vancouver is a lively city with a deep love for the gameeas that we saw firsthand during the PWHL acquisition tour earlier this season. Expansion to Vancouver reflects the growing momentum behind the competition and the incredible passion of our fan base since the launch in January 2024. Were proud to bring the PWHL to the west coast and offer more fans the opportunity to experience the best ladies hockey players in the world.
This is an important milestone for the PWHL and for the growth of women's hockey, said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. Expansion creates new opportunities for more top athletes to continue their professional career at the highest level. It is appropriate that this next chapter contains Vancouvera City with a rich history in women's hockey. With some expected to be a different deep design class in June, it was enthusiastic to build a competitive, community-connected team that reflects the PWHL style that our fans have come to embrace.
This is a great day for women's sport in Vancouver, and a great day for professional hockey at the PNE, says PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost. We are honored that we have worked with the PWHL to be chosen as a guest location for this expansion franchise, and we are very happy to support the management of professional women's sport in this city and in the Pacific Coliseum, a beloved location that continues to deliver memorable player and guest experiences.
The expansion of the PWHL to Vancouver is fantastic news for hockey fans and a great score for women in the sport, said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport. BC is known for being a hospitable and inclusive place for sport, and to be home to the best sports fans, who passionately celebrate and encourage great athletes. We look forward to welcoming this new elite hockey team in their house by the PNE. I can't wait to see the puck fall and see the PWHL young athletes inspire in our province.
This is an incredibly exciting moment for Vancouver and for the future of professional women's sports in our city, said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver. Were proud to welcome the PWHL to the Pacific Coliseum and enthusiastic that Vancouver fans can encourage some of the best female athletes in the world. The passion for women's hockey is growing and today's announcement shows that Vancouver is ready to lead that indictment on the west coast.
About Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum is located in Noordoostvancouver on the site of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), which is owned by the city of Vancouver. Since the opening in 1968, the location has organized iconic moments in hockey history, concerts of world class, cultural events and Olympic competition that its place as a cornerstone of Vancouvers Sports and Entertainment Legacy. The original house of the Vancouver Canucks and a proud location during the Winter Olympics 2010, the Coliseum continues to evolve and will serve as the home of the PWHLS Vancouver team, launched with the 2025-26 season. As part of the PNE, all income that is generated in the Colosseum are re-invested in park space, community programs and inclusive education and entertainment experiences.
About the Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL)
The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional Ice Hockey League in Noord -America, consisting of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montral, New York, Ottawa and Toronto, each with schedulers with the best ladies' hockey players in the world. The PWHL was launched on January 1, 2024 and has broken several presence records and has the global record for a ladies' hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the very first Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which reputes companies. Visithepwhl.com to buy tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL E-newsletter to receive the latest competition updates. Follow the competition on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.
PWHL, the PWHL logo and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. PWHL 2025. All rights reserved.
