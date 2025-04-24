World table Tennis Day 2025 unites the Globe – Voice of Nigeria





On April 23, table tennis communities around the world came together for World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2025, a worldwide celebration of the sport that brings people together on continents, cultures and communities. From informal local meetings to display cases at national level, hundreds of events were kept all over the world, which emphasizes accessibility and universal attraction of table tennis. WTTD is an annual initiative led by the ITTF Foundation that celebrates the joy, unity and values ​​of table tennis. Whether it is played recreational or competitive, the sport has a unique power to connect people of all ages and backgrounds, break down barriers and build inclusive communities. This year a Specialcelebration was held in Nairobi, Kenya, with ITTF president Petra Srling. The event, organized in the historic town hall of Nairobis, contained an exciting mix of activities, including mixed doublet tournaments, famous performances and cultural performances of local musicians and artists. Members of the community, sports leaders and young people met for round table discussions that investigated the role of sport in building inclusive societies. World Table Tennis Day is about celebrating the people behind the sport and the power of table tennis to bring communities together,said Petra Srling.It was a true honor to see that spirit in action here in Kenya. Defense diversity and inclusion through table tennis Every year WTTD embraces a global theme to promote values ​​that go beyond the game. Before 2025, the focus was on diversity and inclusion, so that table tennis reinforces it as a sport that welcomes everyone, regardless of the background, power, gender or age. This year's theme was illustrated by the work of Vision changers Kenya, an organization of the basic tennis with table tennis as a tool for empowerment in some of the most disadvantaged communities of Nairobis. In the past three years, Vision Changers has been working with the ITTF Foundation through its Dream Building Fund, with sport to meet social challenges, such as juvenile crime, marginalization and lack of opportunities. Their flagship initiative, Hope Kwa Vijana Mtaani (Hope for Youth In The Community) has reached more than 880 young people through tennis-based programs aimed at crime prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration. The organization has set up six table tennis facilities in informal settlements, creating safe spaces where sport offers hope and opportunities. On the social side we must consider how we can open doors for the next generation,said President Srling.Diversity and inclusion are not only themes for one day. They are values ​​that we have to live on every day. Ktta President Andrew Mudibo repeated that sentiment and proudly expressed the role of Kenyas as a host of the most important WTTD celebration. I appreciate the journey that Vision Changers Kenya has undergone in transforming lives. It is how you live in a community that determines your life. It is a privilege and honor for Kenya to be the center of the WTTD celebration this year, said Mudibo. World table Tennis Day 2025 not only celebrated the joy of the game, but also highlights his potential to stimulate meaningful change. The day serves as a powerful memory: Table Tennis has a power to support development and a better, more inclusive world.

