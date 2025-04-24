BCCI drops the judgment about India versus Pakistan Bilateral Series after Pahalgam terror attack

India and Pakistan were last facing each other in a bilateral series in the 2012-2013 season, when the latter toured the first. India toured Pakistan in 2008, in the Asia Cup. In the meantime, since the 2005-06 season, they have not increased by a bilateral series for a bilateral series. BCCI officials break their silence over the bilateral cricketrelation of India with Pakistan. (Getty)

After the dreaded Pahalgam-terrorist attack in Kashmir, who saw more than 26 Indians die, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla gave his opinion about India opposite Pakistan in bilateral cricket.

“We won't play with Pakistan in bilaterals in the future,” he said, went to Sports Tak.

“We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We will not play with Pakistan in the bilateral series because of the government standard. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals in the future. But when it comes to ICC event, we will play because of ICC -Engburg. ICC is also knowing.”

BCCI responds to Pahalgam attack

Meanwhile, bcci secretary devajit saikia echoed similar sentiments, and he said, “the cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss or innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack yesterday. Cowardly Act With Strongest Possible Words, I Extend Our Heartfelt Condolences to the Bea -up Families and Prayers for the Division of their Pain and Sadness.

BCCI recently took measures to pay tribute to the people who died during the Mumbai terror attack in the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI on Wednesday. The stadium saw a moment of silence and the players also wore black bracelets.

According to reports, the Pahalgam attack on Tuesday witnessed at least five terrorists open fire on tourists in the Baisaran -Valley. Reportedly, three of them came from Pakistan.