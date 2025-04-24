



In this file photo of 2 June 2019, the Chinese table tennis club Liu Guoliang waves to spectators after the ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open Heren Singles Final in Shenzhen, the province of Guangdong in South China. (Photo / Xinhua) Beijing – Liu Guoliang resigned as president of The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) On Wednesday, less than nine months after China wiped the Olympic table tennis gold medals from 2024. The 49-year-old handed the baton to his disciple Wang LiQin, a double Olympic champion who had climbed the ladder as a sports officer in Shanghai since his retirement by playing in 2014. Liu mentioned a smooth transition for the CTTA and the intention to spend more time with his family as reasons for his resignation. “I resigned at the right time to leave the new CTTA leadership a full cycle of preparations for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” Liu said. “Now I am considering spending more time with my family.” Liu, one of the 11 Grand Slam winners in the world – after he had won Singles at the Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cup – became the Chinese National Team of China at 27 in 2003. He then became China's Table Tennis Teams in 2013 and took the helm of the CTTA in 2018. He is also vice-president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the head of the World Table Tennis (WTT) chairman of the board. Read more: China's Table Tennis Association supports Illegal Fancircle -behavior “To be honest, I am a bit sad to leave,” Liu said at the CTTA congress, “but also a bit enthusiastic about the future.” Liu choked with emotion a few times as he kept his farewell speech. “I was planning to speak without looking in my paper as I always did,” he said. “But now I am so emotional that I have to keep the script.” In this file photo of 30 September 2022, then chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang, the ball returns during the kick-off ceremony of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals from 2022 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan-Prince. (Photo / Xinhua) Liu stated that he would continue to help Chinese table tennis and contributes to Chinese sports. “My love for table tennis will never change,” he said. Six times Olympic champion Ma Long, chosen as CTTA vice-president on Wednesday, greeted Liu as a “great spirit” and “visionary”, who thanked his mentor for making him who he is. “Every step of my success is connected to him,” said Ma. New crowned world cup winner Sun Yingsha described Liu as “humorous, thoughtful and caring” and also as “a strict master”. Li Sun, head coach of the Chinese teams, greeted Liu as a “table tennis strategist” and said he is almost invincible when he turns on his thinking head. A proud defender of the traditional Chinese stroke style, Liu shot in 1992 when he made the legend of Sweden Jan -er Waldner upset at the age of 16 and proved that playing table tennis with a grip on pens was not dying art. Since then, Liu has rejuvenated what was once outdated as the wooden tennis racket, the scissor-style high jump and bowling interim in cricket. As a player, Liu had won 11 Olympic, world championships and world cup titles. As a coach he led Chinese table tennis players to win nine out of 10 gold medals at the Olympic Games. Later the team missed only one title from 10 finals under his leadership as CTTA president.

