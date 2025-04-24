



Sylhet, Bangladesh (AP) Fast Bowler blessed Muzurabani claimed 6-72 and opener Brian Bennet scored 54 while Zimbabwe Bangladesh defeated three wickets in the first cricket test on Wednesday. Offspinner Mehidy Hasan gave Bangladesh an external chance of victory by taking 5-50 on day four, but Zimbabwes-strokers held their nerve to reach 174-7 for their first test victory since 2021. Bangladesh was fired 255 and added only 61 to their overnight stay 194-4, after Muzurabani hurried the collapse by becoming the joint fast to 50 test wickets for his country. Zimbabwe seemed determined for a comfortable victory by racing to 95 in the 21st without losing a wicket because it pursued a modest target of 174. Mehidy then broke through with the Wicket of Ben Curran, who made 44 out of 75 balls. The left arm spinner Taijul Islam, who ended with 2-70, had Nick Welch Been-Before for 10 when Bangladesh withdrew to the game. Bennet cut Taijuls over the entire delivery beyond mid-wicket for two to increase his second half century in last place of the second session. But Mehidy gave Bangladesh a sincere opportunity by firing Sean Williams and Bennet in successive overs before Taijul received the better from Captain Craig Ervine. Batting against Spinners became increasingly difficult when the light faded, but Wessley Madhevere, who was not out 19, kept things together with grit and patience to guarantee the victory of his sides. Small target Earlier, Blessing Zimbabwe gave its small target by benefiting from reckless Bangladeshi Battings. An incorrect shot by Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made a team-high 60, led to the collapse after a delayed start next morning showers. His attempt for a pull -shot against a short delivery that was far outside, put an end to his innings when Bangladesh poorly needed him to get the game from Zimbabwes Reach. Only three overs later, Muzurabani Mehidy Hasans Lean Patch expanded and undone with an extra pace and bouncing. Jaker Ali played patiently to lift his fourth half century in as many tests from 106 balls by pulling Victor Nyauchu for a border with fine leg. Left-arm Spinner Wellington Masakadza then claimed the wicket of Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed in successive deliveries before Muzurabani packed things by dismissing Jaker Ali, who ended with 58. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

