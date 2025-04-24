



The Syracuse Orange is expected to receive a commitment of Our Lady Quarterback Transfer Steve Angeli per 247 Sports. UPDATE: This now seems official Angeli played in 21 games for the Irish. He started one game, which was the Sun Bowl from 2023 after Sam Hartman had introduced himself to prepare for the NFL Draft. Angeli led the Fighting Irish to a 40-8 victory in that match Oregon State. He threw 232 Yards and three touchdowns. Angeli was the primary backup of Riley Leonard last season. Angeli played in particular in the last minutes of the first half against Penn State in the CFP quarte finals at the Orange After Leonard was injured. Angeli threw 44 meters at 6-of-7 passing before Leonard returned for the second half. Angeli threw Yards and 10 touchdowns in his career in the Notre Dame for 722. From high school, Angeli chose Notre Dame above a large number of offers, including Michigan, Miami, LSU and Syracuse. He was a 4-star in the 247 compound ranking and was the 21st ranking in the 2022 class Angeli gives the orange an experienced quarterback and hell immediately participates in the competition with LSU Transfer Rickie Collins, who was proclaimed by Fran Brown in the spring by Fran Brown. Well must see if Angelis Addition leads to a different Quarterback repair.

