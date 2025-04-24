Domestennis places four out of Big 12 All -Tournia Team – UCF Athletics

ORLANDO – A strong weekend in Waco propelled the UCF womens tennis team into the Big 12 Championship title match, securing a quartet of Knights with All-Tournament honors, announced by the conference office Wednesday afternoon.

Olivia Lincer – No. 1 Singles

RECORD (1-0, 3 Matches)

The reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year authored a brilliant regular-season campaign prior to the squads Big 12 Championship run. In Waco, the Polish native didnt drop a match across three contested court-one duels, dropping just two sets in the process.

Opposite Oklahoma States Melisa Ercan, who boasts a career-high world ranking of 316, in the semifinals, Lincer secured her most iconic collegiate victory to date. The sophomore took the second set to force a third before battling back from a 4-1 hole and four match points to prevail in an epic tiebreak, clinching the contest for UCF.

Sophia Biolay – No. 3 Singles

RECORD (3-0, Matches)

The captain was nothing short of dominant during her three-match sweep on court three this past weekend. Biolay outscored opponents 36-15 and saw only one set surpass 10 games en route to her six-for-six overall record.

Against third-seeded Oklahoma State in the semifinals, the French native took care of business against Kylie Collins before tallying a point in the title match against Texas Techs Mariia Hlahola, 6-2, 6-2.

Olivia Bergler/Jade Psonka – No. 3 Doubles

RECORD (2-1, 3 Matches)

The Freshman tandem was brilliant in the last of three contests in Waco, giving the Knights needed momentum in their doubles competition. After a difficult defeat to BYU in the quarters, 7-5, the pair bounced back with two emphatic victories to conclude their weekend in style.

Clinching the opening point against the Cowgirls 6-2, which proved to be the decider, preceded another dominating 6-3 win against Texas Tech in the finals. Outsourcing opponents 12-5 in the latter stages highlighted the duo’s growth as the NCAA tournament sits just around the corner.