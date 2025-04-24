



Image: India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013, when Pakistan toured India for a short series with limited-overs. Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters While the nation mourns for the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam's terror attack, the BCCi has drawn a fixed line-or will not be a bilateral cricket with Pakistan, now or in the future, says vice-president Rajeev Shukla. In a strong explanation of Sports Tak, Shukla said that the BCCI stays in line with the position of the Indian government over bilateral ties with Pakistan. He emphasized that there will be no change in policy, despite the fact that both countries occasionally meet in global ICC tournaments. “We are with the victims and we condemn it. What our government will say, we will do it. We will not play with Pakistan in the bilateral series because of the government standard. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals in the future. But when it comes to ICC event we will play because of ICC -Enguring. ICC is also knowing Shukla.” India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013, when Pakistan toured India for a short series with limited governments. The last time India Pakistan visited for Cricket was in 2008. Since then, the arch rivals have only confronted each other in ICC or ACC events, such as the ODI World Cup 2023, where Pakistan visited India. For the Champions trophy of 2025, India had refused to travel to Pakistan, and all their matches – including the collision against Pakistan and the final – were played in Dubai. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and offered his participation in the victims and their families. “The cricket community is deeply shocked and tormented by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the horrible terror attack in Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this horrible and Lawardly action with the strongest possible words in the hand of their pain and grief. Tragedy,” Saikia said. The attitude of the BCCI again confirms that although Cricket remains a bridge in worldwide events, bilateral ties between the two nations remain frozen in the midst of constant geopolitical tensions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/no-cricket-with-pakistan-ever-bcci-terror-attack/20250424.htm

