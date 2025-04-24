Wake Forest Transfer QB Jeremy Hecklinski connects to Iowa Football

Video: QB Mark Gronowski describes his decision to transfer to Iowa Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski meets the media on 10 April 2025.

Iowa City Wake Forest Transfer Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski has committed itself to Iowa Football, according to Hayes Fawcett from ON3.

Hecklinski, mentioned on 6 feet and 185 pounds, will come to the Hawkeyes with four more seasons of eligible.

A Walton High School product in Marietta, Georgia, Hecklinski was a 3-star prospect in the recruitment class of high school 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was also arranged as the 40th best Quarterback in the classroom.

Hecklinski, who earned offers from Wake Forest, UCF, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia Southern, chose the Demon Deaons. For more than 3,800 passing yards, he threw senior season with 50 touchdowns through the air during his high school to only six interceptions. Hecklinski was a finalist for the MaxPreps National Football Player of the Year from 2023.

Andrew Ivins from 247Sports written The following about Hecklinski:

“A New-Age Gunslinger with some Moxie. On the smaller side, but can hit the ball around the field and let the defense pay. Shows a lot of command on the field and tends to be at its best when his back is against the wall. Own a bit of an unconventional release, but gets the ball out quickly and can use the ball and can dekklinkers.

“Must be classified as a pocket passer-by, but can expand plays and sell Run-Pass options. Place large figures as a junior in one of the highest classifications of Georgia and picked up exactly where he was brought as a senior as a senior, more than 250 yards in back-to-back weeks against scared rising style.

During the only season of Hecklinski in Wake Forest, Warren Ruggiero was the attacking coordinator of the program and Quarterbacks coach. Hecklinski appeared in a limited game promotion, so that he could retain four seasons of suitability.

But in December Wake Forest head coach Daveclawson resigned. This season outside the season, Ruggiero was hired by Iowa As a senior analyst and reports to offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

I think the way I imagine it is when we finish the game from yesterday on Sunday, Warren will already have a jump start on whoever it is, we go in every preparation and just have some ideas and some presentation -things for (attacking coordinator Tim Lester) to make his process a little faster and the same for the whole offensive staff. “

Hecklinski stayed at Wake Forest immediately after the coaching change, but chose to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. He has now found a house in Iowa with his former OC.

Here are some highlights of Hecklinski:

The Quarterback room of Iowa recently shrunk with the departure of Brendan Sullivan, who started three games for the Hawkeyes last season. The loss of Sullivan was not a devastating blow, but it was a hit for the depth of Iowa. The health of Mark Gronowski and the development of Hank Brown are now becoming even more critical of the ambitions of Iowa.

By landing Hecklinski, Iowa still has a young piece in the fold while Lester continues to rebuild that group. The Hawkeyes have two quarterbacks in the 2025 High School Recruiting Class Jimmy Sullivan and Ryan Fitzgerald. Jimmy Sullivan, who was already with the program for the preparations for Music City Bowl, is an early registered and participating in the spring practice. Even Brown still has three seasons of the eligible university.

It continues the Quarterback revision for the Hawkeyes. Three of the players in the Quarterback room of Iowa were brought in from the transfer portal in the run -up to the 2025 season Gronowski, Brown and Hecklinski. Two others will be freshmen. The longest QB in the program is Jackson Stratton, who started the last two games of the regular season of 2024, both of which were victories.

Still inexperienced at university level, it is still too considered how prominent the role of Hecklinski will be in 2025. But even if he has no impact in the short term, he should be another development piece that can help Lester in the future.

Hecklinski is the third transfer spending that Iowa has protected in the spring window. The Hawkeyes also bring the former attacking lineman of the state of Ferris in Bryce George, which won three national titles at Division II level. In addition, Iowa strengthened its special teams by adding Boston College Transfer Long Snapper Bryant Worrell.

