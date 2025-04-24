Northwestern university





Columbus, Ohio -Northwestern Men's Tennis (12-16, 4-9 B1G) will open on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament at the Big Ten tournament in Columbus, Ohio, with a first round meeting with Michigan. The 10th placed wildcats compete against the No. 7 seed wolverines at 1 p.m. CT and there is action available to stream on UN1G+. Despite two losses for the 'cats last weekend, Chadmolenaar Continued his dominance at number 5 singles with a victory in straight sets in the regular season finale on Sunday. Miller is a victor in each of his last three Finishes in Singles Competition and has also won three of his last four finishes at number 1 Doubles next to partner Felix Nordby . Including the victories on Sunday in Oregon, Miller closed his regular season with a 14-6 record in dual season singles game and a 12-9 record in double seasonal action. No. 7 Michigan (14-11, 8-5 B1G) ended his regular season with a three-match losing series, which fell on ranked opponents UCLA, USC and Michigan State. De Wolverines landed on Tuesday at number 28 on the ITA men's Tennis National Rankings on Tuesday, with three singles competitors in the Top 125: Gavin Young at number 51, will be Cooksey at no. 60 and Benjamin Kittay at number 73. Young and Kittay as a duo are also 24th in the nation. Michigan has historically dominated the all time against Northwestern and on Thursday plays with a record of 80-28-1 against northwest and an 11-match winning streak intact intact. The run includes the most recent meeting, which took place this regular season on 6 April. This year's tournament will be the third that the two teams match in Postseason promotion; The Wolverines have terminated the 'Cats' run in the conference tournament in the quarterfinals in both last two years. The winner of the first round game on Thursday between Northwestern and Michigan continues to no. 2 Seed UCLA in a quarter -final Battleon Friday. That competition was set at 12.30 pm CT.

