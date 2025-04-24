



The Echl announced on Wednesday that Skylar Garver from the Fort Wayne Komets is the 2024-25 receiver of the Echl Equipment Manager of the Year Award, awarded by Warrior hockey.

The winner is determined in a mood of the managers of the competitions.

Garver, a resident of Fort Wayne, grew up in Stephens City, Virginia, and started playing hockey at the age of four. His family was the owner of the roller gait in Fort Wayne, where he learned to skate. Garver started working in a pro store while he was at the university and spent a season as a equipment manager at Indiana Tech University, where he was part of a Naia National Championship in 2019. He joined the Komets as assistant equipment manager in 2019-2020 and took over the following season when the Kelly Cup title comets conquered. He was selected to serve as a equipment manager on 2024 Fighter/Echl All-Star Classic in Savannah.

Echl Equipment Manager of the Year

2024-25 Skylar Garver, Fort Wayne Komets

2023-24 Justin Sturtz. Kansas City Mavericks

2022-23 Travis Ward, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivires Lions

2020-21 Echl Equipment managers

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason Macdonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

About the Echl

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast-co-competition with 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces for his 35th season in 2022-23. There have been 740 players who were then played in the National Hockey League after starting their career in the Echl, including 13 who made their NHL debut in the 2022-23 season. The Echl has ties with 28 of the 32 NHL teams in 2022-23, which marks the 26th consecutive season that the competition has at least 20 teams in the NHL. More information about the ECHL is available on its website on Echl.com and on Twitter And Facebook.

About Warrow Hockey

Warrior Sports, headquarters in Warren, Michigan, is recognized as one of the prime ministers of the sporting goods of innovative, high performance, advanced equipment, footwear and clothing for Lacrosse and hockey patients of all ages and capacities. Warrior was founded in 1992 by former champion Lacrosse player David Morrow, was taken over by the private New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc. in February 2004.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://echl.com/news/2025/04/fort-waynes-garver-named-warrior-hockey-echl-equipment-manager-of-the-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos