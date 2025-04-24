



Norman ou softball coach Patty Gasso admits to a first, volatile disappointment when she saw that Stanford and Cal had broken the record for Greatest presence of one game in NCAA Softball History. Cal defeated Stanford on Saturday for a crowd of 13,207 in Stanford Stadium. The cardinal is playing in the football stadium this season, while the softball facility is undergoing renovations. We like to claim big moments, so when I saw that I looked like, oh, and then I am, but yes, Gasso said. Because that is quite cool. It also reminded Gasso of much larger crowds that she or the sport has ever experienced. The previous general record was located in Oklahoma City on the first day of the Women College World Series from 2024 when 12,566 went to Devon Park. More: Super 16 College Softball Rankings: Chaos rules, but Texas A&M and Texas stay at the top The Bedlam matchup in the stadium recently drew 9,259 to set a regular seasonal record for the sport and to break the previous Mark that was determined by an ou-Texas confrontation in the same stadium in 2023. When Nebraska announced that it would play a volleyball game against Omaha in his football location, Memorial Stadium, in 2023, the subject of the Sooners Playing a match in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was subsequently. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> After the record breaker of Cal-Stanford, Gasso said it might be time to visit the idea or something like that. I know that Joe (Castiglione, Ous Athletic Director) was talking about making changes to the football stadium and we could push a little here and there and perhaps make that, Gasso remembered Tuesday. That was a long time ago, so I probably have to visit that again. The dimensions of the play surface on Owen Field would make it impossible to accommodate a softball court for NCAA instructions, unless renovations were even made temporarily to make it possible. A few extra stands in Devon Park would help the record fall, but Gasso thinks to expand the stamp larger than just expanding. I think it would be great to see a full football stadium, Gasso said. … I have to make that phone call. More: SEC Softball Power Rankings: Texas jumped rival Texas A&M for first place after beating LSU Stanford promoted Saturday match as De Grote Swing, using a marketing push where invitations were invitations for softball competitions for youth in the Bay Area, to set the record. Thursday evening opener of the series at the same location only pulled 737. The Sooners are in second place in the home game at 3,468 per match. Alabama leads the nation with an average of 3,745. Arkansas (2,912) is the only other team that is on average more than 2,250 this season. OUS average grades to raise a bit this weekend when it organizes a three-game series against Top-Texas from Thursday at Loves Field. More: The more than 9,200 fans, two top teams and a great location NCAA Softball History have made Greatest presence in the NCAA softball history Presence Location Date Score (s) 13,207 Palo Alto, Calif. April 19, 2025 Cal 10, Stanford 8 12,566 Ololama City May 30, 2024 Texas 4, Stanford 0; Florida 1, Oklahoma State 0 12,565 Ololama City June 1, 2024 Oklahoma 1, UCLA 0; Texas 10, Florida 0 (5 Inn.) 12,533 Ololama City June 4, 2022 Oklahoma 7, Texas 2; Oklahoma State 2, Florida 0 12,532 Ololama City May 31, 2024 Alabama 2, Duke 1; Stanford 8, Oklahoma State 0 (5 Inn.) 12,468 Ololama City June 3, 2023 Oklahoma 9, Tennessee 0 (5 Inn.); Florida State 3, Washington 1 12,445 Ololama City May 30, 2024 UCL 4, Alabama 1; Oklahahat 9, Duke 1 (6 opposite.) 12,444 Ololama City June 12, 2023 Florida State 8, Oklahoma State 0 (6 Inn.); Washington 4, Utah 1 12,436 Ololama City June 4, 2023 Stanford 1, Washington 0; Tennessee 3, Oklahoma State 1 12,418 Ololama City 2 June 2024 Florida 6, Alabama 4; Stanford 3, UCLA 1 12,415 Ololama City 2 June 2023 Stanford 2, Alabama 0; Oklahoma State 8, Utah 0 (5 Inn.) Source: NCAA

