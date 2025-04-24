Sports
Mens Tennis deserves all-WCC academic recognition
San Bruno, California Portland Portland Portland Men's Tennis players Nikola Keremedchiev and Stefan Skobelev both earned honorable recognition, because the WCC-Tennis All-Academic Team was announced on Wednesday.
In order to be eligible for WCC All-Academic Team Self-part, student athletes must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also making an important contribution to their team and in at least their second year at their school.
Keremedchiev is a junior business major with a 3.28 cumulative grade point average. On the field he played at number 2 singles and this season became 14-9 general and 8-7 in double matches. He also achieved five double Doubles victories.
Skobelev is also main compartment with a 3.33 GPA. The second-year student from Nis, Serbia ended the 2025-26 season with a 11-10 singles record and six Doubles victories on the number 1 position. He collected WCC Honorable Mention Honors with double partner Maxim Groysman.
Keremedchiev and Skobelev are two of the six line-up players who are expected to return next year for a pilot team that ended in 7-10 in general this season.
2025 WCC Men's Tennis All-Academic Team
Ran Amar, Pacific
Christof Schaertlin Coffey, Pacific
Alexander Watanabe Eriksson, Santa Clara
Linus Carlsson Halldin, Pepperdine
Maxi Homberg, Pepperdine
Stian Klaassen, San Diego
Gus Krauel, Gonzaga
Thibaud Maxant, Saint Mary's
Neo Niedner, San Diego
Nikhil Niranjan, San Diego
Oscar Result, Gonzaga
Tiago Silva, Pacific
Justas Trainauskas, Pacific
WCC Men's Tennis All-Academic Eurabable Mention
Gonzaga
Tom Dunlop
LMU
Arthur Pantino
Pepperin
Edward Winter
Portland
Nikola Keremedchiev
Stefan Skobelev
Saint Mary's
Paulo Hugo Etchecoin
Ellison Greco
Pierre Lieutaud
Carlos Ramos Membrives
San Diego
Savriyan Danilov
Blake Kasday
IIRO VASA
Santa Clara
Luca Lemaitre
|
Sources
2/ https://portlandpilots.com/news/2025/4/23/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-earns-all-wcc-academic-recognition.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
