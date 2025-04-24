



Thibodaux, La. The private individuals of the New Orleans -Privé -Tennis team will play the opening round of the Southland Tournament on Thursday when they compete against the Utrgv Vaqueros in the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. First Serve is planned at 10 am The Privateers enter the tournament as the 5-Seeded with a 12-7 mark on the season. New Orleans played 13 of their 19 games at home this season. In road races they were 3-3 this year. Six privateers earned recognition from All-Southland. Julian Franzmann was freshmen of the year and earned the first team in Singles together with David Tesic . Two Double Teams also earned All-Southland Honors: Matthew Armbrust And Wrote to screw With flight one and Joseph Townes And Jay Temning on flight two. Three privateers ended up with double digits singles victories during the season. Franzmann and Tesic went to the team with 11 victories while De Visser finished with 10 victories. As a team, New Orleans won 64 percent of their singles competitions and 61 percent of their doubles. The regular season matchup was a fierce struggle that won the Vaqueros 5-2. New Orleans received singles points from Franzmann and Tesic that day. Three of the six singles matches went to three sets. UTRGV closed the regular season with a general record of 10-14 and a 4-1 conference marking. The Vaqueros had won eight straight matches before they fell to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the regular season finale. Sam Whitehead was named Southland Player of the Year after having gone 6-2 between singles and Doubles in the conference. Blues on Tuesday. NEWSLETTER Subscribe to keep track of all athletics news at the University of New OrleanshereFor our weekly newsletter. Social media Fans are encouraged to follow@Privatestnon X@PrivatestnOn Instagram, such asPrivaters Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUnoprivateursYoutube channel.

