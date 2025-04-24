A ping-pong retired person has told how his love for table tennis and dedication to the sport kept him fit and healthy despite life with a disability for all his adult life.

King of the Swingers Peter Cameron still feels his top of the table despite reaching his eighth decade and life with the aftermath of a hip infection that meant that one of his legs is shorter than the other.

The Wiff-Waff veteran, 81, still appears on Drumchapel-Tafel Tennis Twice a week club to play and be part of a community that has formed his life for more than six decades.

A former Scotland international and the only disabled player who has represented the country in table tennis, he spent most of his childhood in the hospital because of a rare form of tuberculosis in the hip.

Despite life with long -term health problems and mobility challenges, he got up to be Scottish table tennis no. 2, he played for Team Scotland and later number 2 was arranged in the UK Paralympic scene – often competitive – and win – against players 40 years his junior.

Peter in action (Image: DTTC) The old player who share us to share his story to increase awareness of a creative fundraising that takes place to collect money for the club.

The TopSP! N -exhibition was launched in Wasps Studios, South Block in GlasgowCombining art and sport with a unique collection of works that are for sale to the general public.

Mr Cameron, from Glasgow, said: there is no way that a handicap should keep you back and I participated against English and European champions without feeling that ID made myself a shame or that ID dropped my team.

I am eliminated for 77 years and have a left hip and leg shorter than the right side with 9 centimeters, and every member of the medical staff I have treated, says to continue playing because it has been so useful for you.

Drumchapel has given me a rich life if it seems possible. I get greeted with greetings every time I enter the club and I have no shortage of members who stand in line to play. How can you beat that?

Peter has been a member of the club for six decades (Image: DTTC) He added: the pride that I must be the only disabled player who plays for Scotland and, unless I am mistaken, the only disabled player who wins the West of Scotland Veterans Championships and also reach the semi -final of the Worlds Consolation Championships is deep. Not too poor for a small Glasgow boy.

The TopSP! N, exhibition shows a collection of custom -made, artist designed table tennis pennels, each converted into a unique artwork.

Controlling artists, illustrators and designers include a mix of local talent and international names, where every paddle is available to buy through a quiet auction. All proceeds go directly to DTTC, a Grassroots sports organization that plays a crucial role in supporting youth development, fitness and community involvement in Glasgow and throughout Scotland.

Some bats for auction (Image: Topsp! N) Topsp! N is now open to the public and runs until Sunday 27 April.

The line-up of employees includes the celebrated comic book artist Frank Quitely, the renowned Scottish landscape painter Robert Kelsey, the much-praised hip-hop artist Bemz, and signwriting and letters specialists Bungo Sign Co, represented by Rachel e Millar and certainly signs. Other artists in the exhibition are illustrator Agata Pietrusz, visual artist Craig Black, West African visual artists Osa Seven and Adaora Lumina and Glasgow-based duo Conzo: Globel, consisting of Ciaran Globel and Conzo Throb.

Luke McCarthy, founder and creative director at Pim-Pam, said: TopSP! N is more than just an exhibition, it is a celebration of creativity, cooperation and community. By combining art with sport, she raised valuable funds for a club that has had a lasting impact on hundreds of lives in Glasgow and beyond.