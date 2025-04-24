Sports
California High School Football 2024 Championship evacuated due to CIF violations
Less than six months after lifting the open division football title by Los Angeles City Section, Narbonne learned on Wednesday that the Stadskroon is left after the Los Angeles Unified School District and the city section combined forces that revealed that the program has violated multiple statutes when it comes to being eligible.
The release of the city section says, a thorough study by De Lausd and the CIF LA City section, it turned out that Narbonne CIF Bylaw 202 (accurate information) and CIF BYLAW 510 (inappropriate influence, pre-registration contact) violated during the 2024 football season.
Because of these findings, the Narbonne football program will forfeit all its matches during the 2024 season, its city title is stripped and will be banned from the play-offs for the next three seasons (2025-2027). The school can appeal against the remains of the prohibition after the 2025-26 school year.
The entire athletic department of Narbonne has been placed on trial in all sports for three years, according to the release of the 2027-28 school year.
The news is not exactly a shock. The football coaches of the Marine League joined forces to boycott Narbonne during the fall because of their strong conviction that Narbonne is working illegally.
“I have no problem with transfers. We have transfers. Everyone wants their program to attract talent, but when monetary stimulus and housing schemes are going on. It has to stop,” said Carson coach Mike Christensen in October.
Christensen has since retired.
The football coaches of the Marine League came on on their pact. Narbonne did not play one Marine League match and received a forfeited victory for each match.
In mid -November there were more inputs when seven Narbonne football players were considered not to be eligible in the midst of the late season for 'fraudulent documentation'.
The city section issued a statement on November 18.
“… findings so far show that common addresses, accounts and numbers of the utility meter were used by different families to establish a stay for their registration in Narbonne High School. In some cases, when families were informed by district staff that that Documentation seemed fraudulentThey have submitted the forms for student housing (“SHQ”) and claimed that they were homeless. These actions, and others, set out in specific findings, are proof of violations of the articles of association 202. “
According to the articles of association of the section, since the findings came after the play -off pairs were announced, Narbonne was still able to still compete as long as the new not considered not considered players.
The Gauchos defeated San Pedro 75-31 in the Open Division Final at El College on November 29, 2024 thanks to six touchdown passes by Oklahoma Commit Jaden O'Neal, which has since been transferred to a high school in Oklahoma.
Less than two weeks after winning the city title, Narbonne -Coach Malcolm Manuel has decreased of the position on December 12.
The program is in a new direction with new head coach Doug Blysoe.
