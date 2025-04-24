



Augusta, Ga-de Peach Belt Conference has announced the 2025 Ladies Tennis All-Conference Team. Angelina Linnikova in Noord -Georgia was named the PBC player of the year with Adela Latalova from Flagler, the first -year student of the year and her head coach Rod Puebla the coach of the year. Hannah Panchal van Lander was named the winner of the Elite 18 Award awarded by Barnes & Noble College. Linnikova became the leader of North Georgia of all time in career-singles wins in 2025. The senior from Irkutsk, Russia, is 23-2 in Singles in all competitions that go back to autumn and undefeated in Dual Match Singles this spring. She is 8-0 against nationally arranged opponents in the spring with victories on number 1, no. 2 (twice), no. 8, no. 16 and no. 25 ladies singles players in the country. Nationally arranged #5 in Singles by the ITA – highest of every PBC player – she was declared the PBC player of the week five times during the season and was undefeated in conference game. Linnikova becomes the first Nighthawk called the PBC player of the year. Latalova started the spring season with six wins in her first six career matches and was named the first PBC player of the week in 2025. A first-year student from Praag, the Czech Republic, she is 16-2 in Dual Match Singles this season, playing the majority at #3 singles. She comes in the late season on a winning series of nine games and is in general 15-5 in doubles. Latalova is the third right saint who claims first -year student of the year. Honors and fourth general. In his eighth season as head coach of Flagler, Rod Puebla has built up a national strength. The 2025 Flagler Saints are on #5 in the nation and were a PBC-CO champion for the regular season, the fourth in a row of the teams. With a general record of 18-4 and 5-1 competition marking, the Saints placed five players in the All-Conference team, the majority of each PBC school. Puebla wins the PBC Coach of the Year -for the third year in a row and fourth time in general. The All-Conference team is mentioned below, as selected by the main coaches of the competition. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players. 2025 PEACH CALL TAMES CENTRY

All-Conference Team First team Singles Nikoline Gullacksen, Columbus State

Dana Heimen, flags

Adela Latalova, Flagler

Angelina Linnikova, Northern georgia

Anastasia Nikolova, Flagler

Mariana Ramirez, Columbus State Double Teams Nikoline Gullacksen and Mariana Ramirez, Columbus State

Dana Heimen and Anatasia Nikolova, Flagler

Angelina Linnikova and Carolina Reis, Noord -Georgia Second team Singles Evelyn Altmaier, Countries

Sofia Balsera, Flagler

Eryka stool, flagler

Ashley Moinard, Northern georgia

Chiara Santoro, Georgia College & State University

Jada Young, Georgia College & State University Double Teams Adela Latalova and Sofia Balsera, Flagler

Isadora Oliveira and Laura Pesickova, Columbus State

Chiara Santoro and Rachel Black, Georgia College & State University Elite 18 Award awarded by Barnes & Noble College Hannah Panchal, Lander Player of the year presented by College Ave Angelina Linnikova, Northern georgia First -year year of the year presented by College Ave Adela Latalova, Flagler Coach of the Year presented by College Ave Rod Puebla, Flagler

