Clemsons Dabo Swinney predicts Super League Super League earlier instead of later instead of later

Clemson, SC Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, known for his apparent resistance to changes in university sports, now believes that things are on their way to the best era for university football.

And a large part of it, Swinney believes, is a football super league.

The idea of ​​reorganizing the highest level of the college, away from the traditional conference model has been there for a while, and last year a formal proposal was distributed and endorsed by a group that is known as a college sport tomorrow, including the presidents of an ACC school (Syracuse) and a Big 12 -school (West Virginia), among other companies. Around the same time, venture capital company Smash Capital threw schools into an injection of billions of dollars to create a single company that largely maintains the existing structure of the university football.

The two most powerful conferences, the Big Ten and the SEC, have not shown any interest in these initiatives. However, Swinney thinks that those dominoes are already present for a super league, which he thinks would include 40-50 teams. Asked if he thinks a super league is something that will happen, he both replied.

It is not sustainable as we are. It's just a matter of time, Swinney said Wednesday. It is one of those things, although it is really clear to some of us to see, we just have to go through it to get there.

A potential Domino just fell into place at Swinneys School: Clemson, together with the state of Florida, decided a series of lawsuits against the ACC on competitions that grant rights that will hold the two prestigious football brands in the conference until 2031 and will distribute more income to members who have a higher television reproduction.

That means that 2031 could kick off the next main round of the rearrangement, including the Big Ten and SEC those competing to save the biggest brands of acces. But Swinney presents the top 40-50 programs that all join forces, even the Big Ten and SEC, despite the fact that it would probably mean that those two conferences make power and income.

Eventually go to win the day, Swinney said. I think other dynamics and factors will eventually come into play. I just think that people will eventually see the business opportunities, and it goes down on brands and TV viewers, and all things like that. Moreso then a competition (you are now in). Ultimately, that's where it will go. Who knows when there will be right. Probably earlier instead of later.

Swinney says that all this is remarkable, not just because he is a double national champion head coach. In recent years he has also been pronounced against what he sees as the professionalization of university sports, a position that has gone hand in hand with his famous reluctance to pursue transfers. (Clemson has signed three transfers this season.)

Part of the reason that Swinney considers the Super League inevitably is that the current financial model does not work for enough schools. Another reason is the attraction to return to regional planning instead of vast, coastal coast conferences, including the ACC.

In the end there will be a competition (that) is a bit more logical, and you have a little more regionality, and you have some crossover games, he said. Call it what you want to call it, but I think the NFLs a good model.

But with one difference: the Super League cannot just be an NFL Minor League, Swinney said. It must still be university football, with the academics an important role.

Football is not a play of a long service life, he said. Ninety-eight percent of these children do not play pro-football, so we really have to help them maximize their chance here. But we have to rest for life. If you play football at the age of 27, you are an old man. And I just feel and worry that the game will now use many of these children, because the adults have left the room. The adults are all sipping down on wine, and we have placed a couple of children in the room with fireworks and gas and knives and we don't think something bad will happen. And I just think we can be better. And I think we'll be better in the end. And I think that was really around there.

I think it was on the way to a much better era, probably the best era for university football. And if programs are set in the right way, we can really help them maximize this opportunity.

(Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty images for Onit)