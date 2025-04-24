Sports
Clemsons Dabo Swinney predicts Super League Super League earlier instead of later instead of later
Clemson, SC Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, known for his apparent resistance to changes in university sports, now believes that things are on their way to the best era for university football.
And a large part of it, Swinney believes, is a football super league.
The idea of reorganizing the highest level of the college, away from the traditional conference model has been there for a while, and last year a formal proposal was distributed and endorsed by a group that is known as a college sport tomorrow, including the presidents of an ACC school (Syracuse) and a Big 12 -school (West Virginia), among other companies. Around the same time, venture capital company Smash Capital threw schools into an injection of billions of dollars to create a single company that largely maintains the existing structure of the university football.
The two most powerful conferences, the Big Ten and the SEC, have not shown any interest in these initiatives. However, Swinney thinks that those dominoes are already present for a super league, which he thinks would include 40-50 teams. Asked if he thinks a super league is something that will happen, he both replied.
It is not sustainable as we are. It's just a matter of time, Swinney said Wednesday. It is one of those things, although it is really clear to some of us to see, we just have to go through it to get there.
A potential Domino just fell into place at Swinneys School: Clemson, together with the state of Florida, decided a series of lawsuits against the ACC on competitions that grant rights that will hold the two prestigious football brands in the conference until 2031 and will distribute more income to members who have a higher television reproduction.
That means that 2031 could kick off the next main round of the rearrangement, including the Big Ten and SEC those competing to save the biggest brands of acces. But Swinney presents the top 40-50 programs that all join forces, even the Big Ten and SEC, despite the fact that it would probably mean that those two conferences make power and income.
Eventually go to win the day, Swinney said. I think other dynamics and factors will eventually come into play. I just think that people will eventually see the business opportunities, and it goes down on brands and TV viewers, and all things like that. Moreso then a competition (you are now in). Ultimately, that's where it will go. Who knows when there will be right. Probably earlier instead of later.
Swinney says that all this is remarkable, not just because he is a double national champion head coach. In recent years he has also been pronounced against what he sees as the professionalization of university sports, a position that has gone hand in hand with his famous reluctance to pursue transfers. (Clemson has signed three transfers this season.)
Part of the reason that Swinney considers the Super League inevitably is that the current financial model does not work for enough schools. Another reason is the attraction to return to regional planning instead of vast, coastal coast conferences, including the ACC.
In the end there will be a competition (that) is a bit more logical, and you have a little more regionality, and you have some crossover games, he said. Call it what you want to call it, but I think the NFLs a good model.
But with one difference: the Super League cannot just be an NFL Minor League, Swinney said. It must still be university football, with the academics an important role.
Football is not a play of a long service life, he said. Ninety-eight percent of these children do not play pro-football, so we really have to help them maximize their chance here. But we have to rest for life. If you play football at the age of 27, you are an old man. And I just feel and worry that the game will now use many of these children, because the adults have left the room. The adults are all sipping down on wine, and we have placed a couple of children in the room with fireworks and gas and knives and we don't think something bad will happen. And I just think we can be better. And I think we'll be better in the end. And I think that was really around there.
I think it was on the way to a much better era, probably the best era for university football. And if programs are set in the right way, we can really help them maximize this opportunity.
(Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty images for Onit)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6303808/2025/04/24/dabo-swinney-college-football-super-league-clemson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former und -hockey coach Dave Hakstol on Dane Jackson takes over: “He's going to do great work” – Inforum
- How Donald Trump caused a political earthquake in Canada
- China says there are no negotiations with the Trump administration on prices
- Jokowi did not attend the alleged trial of a false diploma because Prabowo was sent to the Vatican
- Measles may be revived in the US, according to a Stanford medical-led study.
- Pti leaders among 17 charges in the May 9 case
- Nigel Farage 'S Reform UK: YouGOV POLL winning the next general election
- Coco Gauff takes Miu Miu and a new balance to the tennis court
- Europe taken in a dilemma while Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fight a first tariff war post
- India will identify, trace, punish all the terrorists and their donors: PM Modi –
- Small Business Owners with General Uncertainty 'Graple
- Elon Musk went back from DOGE to focus on Tesla