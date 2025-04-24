Fargo und Hockey has been on his third head coach in the last 21 years. Dave Hakstol coached the team from 2004 to 2015. Brad Berry took over for Hakstol when he left for the NHL. When the school continued at the end of the 2024-2025 season of Berry, the name Van Hakstol circulated as a long-term possibility for the vacancy.

End eventually promoted the old assistant Dane Jackson. Now with NHL coaching experience, Hakstol said that he was not interested in returning to coach at Und.

“Brad (Berry) did so good work with the program in the last 10 years. As the change was made, this was in my opinion the chance of Dane (Jackson),” said Hakstol. “My career has set a different path at the moment. I love the program. I love the people involved. I want nothing but the best for it, but no, that was not part of my path.”

Hakstol hired Jackson as an assistant in 2006. The two coached four performances together in five NCAA frozen.

“He is going to work and that is the Bottom Line. He has been within the program here for 19 years. He has earned that opportunity and he is going to do great,” said Hakstol. “He works on building his staff and clearly works on the Roster, because next season is around the corner.”

End Athletic Director Bill Chaves said he was looking for input from different people during the recruitment process, including Hakstol.

“I had one conversation, just like many alums,” said Hakstol. “Alums had the opportunity to give their opinion in terms of the search. So that's the only input I had on the road.”

Hakstol is now without a team. After leaving und, he led the Philadelphia Flyers for four seasons. He was hired in 2021 to coach the Seattle Kraken expansion team before he was released last year. While the Stanley Cup -Play -offs are starting, a handful of NHL teams are looking for new coaches, including both the flyers and the Kraken.

“The first round of the Play – Offs – in my opinion – the first round is one of the most exciting, with so many things that can and do during the first round. So that's one side of it. The business side is the other,” Hakstol explained. “Those things will take place in the coming months, you know, as they do. So now I am just a hockey fan who enjoys the first round of the play -offs.”

Hakstol was in Fargo on Wednesday as a guest of celebrities at the 'Swing Training' event of Sanford Health that serves as a kick-off for Roger Maris All-Star Week in June. He mentioned a personal relationship with the Roger Maris Cancer Center, which his father treated Ed Hakstol before passing during the Und-season 2004-2005.

“It always comes back to great people. That is the first thing that comes to mind in the cancer center from our experiences,” said Hakstol. “I remember that I was walking through the door at the time and talked to Dr. Preston Steen and how reassured we felt.

“That is real. It is really in people's lives. And it always comes back to the people who are involved. And there are so many great people who are part of the center.”