Sports
Former und -hockey coach Dave Hakstol on Dane Jackson takes over: “He's going to do great work” – Inforum
Fargo und Hockey has been on his third head coach in the last 21 years. Dave Hakstol coached the team from 2004 to 2015. Brad Berry took over for Hakstol when he left for the NHL. When the school continued at the end of the 2024-2025 season of Berry, the name Van Hakstol circulated as a long-term possibility for the vacancy.
End eventually promoted the old assistant Dane Jackson. Now with NHL coaching experience, Hakstol said that he was not interested in returning to coach at Und.
“Brad (Berry) did so good work with the program in the last 10 years. As the change was made, this was in my opinion the chance of Dane (Jackson),” said Hakstol. “My career has set a different path at the moment. I love the program. I love the people involved. I want nothing but the best for it, but no, that was not part of my path.”
Hakstol hired Jackson as an assistant in 2006. The two coached four performances together in five NCAA frozen.
“He is going to work and that is the Bottom Line. He has been within the program here for 19 years. He has earned that opportunity and he is going to do great,” said Hakstol. “He works on building his staff and clearly works on the Roster, because next season is around the corner.”
End Athletic Director Bill Chaves said he was looking for input from different people during the recruitment process, including Hakstol.
“I had one conversation, just like many alums,” said Hakstol. “Alums had the opportunity to give their opinion in terms of the search. So that's the only input I had on the road.”
Hakstol is now without a team. After leaving und, he led the Philadelphia Flyers for four seasons. He was hired in 2021 to coach the Seattle Kraken expansion team before he was released last year. While the Stanley Cup -Play -offs are starting, a handful of NHL teams are looking for new coaches, including both the flyers and the Kraken.
“The first round of the Play – Offs – in my opinion – the first round is one of the most exciting, with so many things that can and do during the first round. So that's one side of it. The business side is the other,” Hakstol explained. “Those things will take place in the coming months, you know, as they do. So now I am just a hockey fan who enjoys the first round of the play -offs.”
Hakstol was in Fargo on Wednesday as a guest of celebrities at the 'Swing Training' event of Sanford Health that serves as a kick-off for Roger Maris All-Star Week in June. He mentioned a personal relationship with the Roger Maris Cancer Center, which his father treated Ed Hakstol before passing during the Und-season 2004-2005.
“It always comes back to great people. That is the first thing that comes to mind in the cancer center from our experiences,” said Hakstol. “I remember that I was walking through the door at the time and talked to Dr. Preston Steen and how reassured we felt.
“That is real. It is really in people's lives. And it always comes back to the people who are involved. And there are so many great people who are part of the center.”
Cullen Holt is a sports anchor and reporter for WDAY News, while he handles play-by-play tasks for high school and selects university sports.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.inforum.com/sports/former-und-hockey-coach-dave-hakstol-on-dane-jackson-taking-over-hes-going-to-do-a-great-job
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Consider the measles vaccine and booster shots from the recent outbreak
- As a new earthquake shakes South Carolina, the expert gives insight
- XI exhorts the promotion of healthy and ordered development of AI
- After meeting Zelenskyy, Trump expresses that Putin is ready to end the Ukraine War
- 100 days of vicissitude and chaos
- Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican
- The judge was arrested after allegedly hampered immigration agents
- Doja Cat now available on Meta Horizon Worlds Music Valley
- The woman who was disguised in man joins the magical circle
- The president of Iran makes the PM Modi
- What is needed before Utah becomes a real hockey state? Deseret News
- The Americans, including the Republicans, losing Trump confidence, reveal new polls | Donald Trump